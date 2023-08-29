Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Helped Revive a Shopper’s Hair Loss, and It’s 25% Off Now

I can’t be the only one whose hair took a toll this summer. Between dry heat, sun exposure, and dips into chlorine and salt water, my hair is a little more brittle than it was when the season started. So when I saw that nourishing haircare brand Vegamour had launched its Labor Day sale early ahead of the weekend, I started to fill my cart up with hair-reviving goodies.

Now through September 5, the brand that’s used by celebrities like brand investor Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, and Mandy Moore is offering 25 percent off its entire lineup with the code CELEBRATE7 at checkout. That includes the hair mask and leave-in conditioner that I swear by when my dry strands need a pick-me-up, the lash serum an InStyle beauty editor said blew her away, and the hair-loss serum a 65-year-old said they saw noticeable growth with in just a few months. IMO, there’s nothing from Vegamour that’s not worth it, but during this sitewide sale, I’m focusing on these seven items:

Kidman, who is a Vegamour advocate, has dubbed the brand’s Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit as one of her “ personal favorites.” If you’re looking for volume and new growth, this duo is the starter kit you need. Both are formulated with turmeric, red clover, and mung bean, which the brand claims are key ingredients in stopping hair loss and strengthening hair follicles. Customers seem to agree, with one person writing that after Covid-related “bald spots,” the shampoo and conditioner were able to bring their hair back “to being beautiful and thick again.” Another customer wrote that their hair is “healthy, shiny, and thicker” thanks to the set.

Vegamour

One of Vegamour’s more innovative products is its Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum, which brings anti-aging properties to its famous hair-growth formula (we broke down the science, here). The serum is formulated to reduce grays in new growth while renewing color and adding shine to existing grays. It’s a lot to promise, but shoppers say the brand delivers on all fronts. “I was having to do my roots every two weeks and it’s been four weeks and I don't see them yet,” raved one shopper who called the serum a “game changer.” “It feels like the anti-wrinkle cream for hair,” wrote someone else who said they’ve had grays for 10 years. And according to another fan, their hair is “healthier and shinier,” their grays “aren’t as prominent,” and their “new growth blends better” with their natural color.

Vegamour

My hair is dry and bleached, so I rely on Vegmaour’s Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask to revive my damaged strands. The thick and luxurious formula gives you an instant punch of hydration, which the brand credits to ingredients like milk thistle and marula oil. And this isn’t just a favorite of mine, it’s an InStyle editor-staple; senior writer Eva Thomas said that it “leveled-up” her life this summer. After letting it sit for 10-minutes she noticed “shiny, hydrated, frizz-free hair that looked and felt stronger and healthier.”

Vegamour

Vegamour’s sitewide sale is the perfect opportunity to give your hair and scalp some love — for less. Explore more shopper- and editor-essentials from the brand, below.

Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner

Vegamour

Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum

Vegamour

Gro Hair Serum

Vegamour

Gro Lash Serum