Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Helped Revive a Shopper’s Hair Loss, and It’s 25% Off Now

Plus, more Vegamour goodies to shop for less ahead of Labor Day.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nicole Kidman Vegamour Labor Day Sale
Photo:

Getty Images

I can’t be the only one whose hair took a toll this summer. Between dry heat, sun exposure, and dips into chlorine and salt water, my hair is a little more brittle than it was when the season started. So when I saw that nourishing haircare brand Vegamour had launched its Labor Day  sale early ahead of the weekend, I started   to fill my cart up with hair-reviving goodies.

Now through September 5, the brand that’s used by celebrities like brand investor Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, and Mandy Moore is offering 25 percent off its entire lineup with the code CELEBRATE7 at checkout. That includes the hair mask and leave-in conditioner that I swear by when my dry strands need a pick-me-up, the lash serum an InStyle beauty editor said blew her away, and the hair-loss serum a 65-year-old said they saw noticeable growth with in just a few months. IMO, there’s nothing from Vegamour that’s not worth it, but during this sitewide sale, I’m focusing on these seven items:

Kidman, who is a Vegamour advocate, has dubbed the brand’s Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit as one of her “ personal favorites.” If you’re looking for volume and new growth, this duo is the starter kit you need. Both are formulated with turmeric, red clover, and mung bean, which the brand claims are key ingredients in stopping hair loss and strengthening hair follicles. Customers seem to agree, with one person writing that after Covid-related “bald spots,” the shampoo and conditioner were able to bring their hair back “to being beautiful and thick again.” Another customer wrote that their hair is “healthy, shiny, and thicker” thanks to the set.

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

One of Vegamour’s more innovative products is its Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum, which brings anti-aging properties to its famous hair-growth formula (we broke down the science, here). The serum is formulated to reduce grays in new growth while renewing color and adding shine to existing grays. It’s a lot to promise, but shoppers say the brand delivers on all fronts. “I was having to do my roots every two weeks and it’s been four weeks and I don't see them yet,” raved one shopper who called the serum a “game changer.” “It feels like the anti-wrinkle cream for hair,” wrote someone else who said they’ve had grays for 10 years. And according to another  fan, their hair is “healthier and shinier,” their grays “aren’t as prominent,” and their “new growth blends better” with their natural color. 

Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

Vegamour

My hair is dry and bleached, so I rely on Vegmaour’s Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask to revive my damaged strands. The thick and luxurious formula gives you an instant punch of hydration, which the brand credits to ingredients like milk thistle and marula oil. And this isn’t just a favorite of mine, it’s an InStyle editor-staple; senior writer Eva Thomas said that it “leveled-up” her life this summer. After letting it sit for 10-minutes she noticed “shiny, hydrated, frizz-free hair that looked and felt stronger and healthier.”

HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask

Vegamour

Vegamour’s sitewide sale is the perfect opportunity to give your hair and scalp some love — for less. Explore more shopper- and editor-essentials from the brand, below.

Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner

Vegamour HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner

Vegamour

Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum

Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

Vegamour

Gro Hair Serum

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour

Gro Lash Serum

GRO Lash Serum

Vegamour

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spanx Just Launched Its Warehouse Sale, and Best-Selling Style Are Up to 70% Off
Spanx’s First-Ever Warehouse Sale Is Here, and the Prices Are Almost Too Good to Be True
Supergoop Primer Review
I Replaced Foundation With This Blurring Primer That Conceals My Tomato-Red Complexion
Quick Acting Treatment for Wrinkles
I Recommend This Fast-Acting Treatment to Everyone Who Complains About Wrinkles, Regardless of Age
Related Articles
Quick Acting Treatment for Wrinkles
I Recommend This Fast-Acting Treatment to Everyone Who Complains About Wrinkles, Regardless of Age
M.Gemi Labor Day Say First Access
The Italian Shoe Brand Hollywood Loves Dropped a Hush-Hush Sale You Can Shop First
$16 Amazon dress
Amazon Shoppers Love This “Extremely Flattering” Fall Dress That’s Now $16
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
The Anti-Aging Toner Shoppers Rely on for "Plump and Bouncy" Skin Is 25% Off
Amazon Fall Top
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Buttery Soft Layering Top While It's on Sale at Amazon
Shoppers Will âNever Buy Another Body Wash Againâ Since Trying This $9 Best-Seller From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
80,000+ People Have Added This Best-Selling $9 Body Wash to Their Carts Recently
Levi's Denim Jacket
The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now
Amazon Weekend Deals
30 Best Amazon Fashion and Beauty Weekend Deals, Including 59%-Off Paige Jeans
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
Dozens of Luxury Skincare Items From Augustinus Bader Are on Rare Sale for 2 More Days
Amal Clooney T3 Hair Dryer Sale
Amal Clooney’s Bouncy Blowouts Are Thanks to This Rarely On-Sale Luxe Hair Tool Brand
CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Bought This Now-$12 Face Wash That’s “Great for Dry, Flaky Skin”
Neutrogena Anti-Aging Night Cream
Amazon Shoppers Call This $17 Anti-Aging Moisturizer the “Fountain of Youth”
Best-Selling Hair Growth Products
Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Products Include a $26 Alyssa Milano-Used Treatment
Scalp Serum Review
I Finally Found a Treatment to Soothe My Dry Scalp, and Others Swear by It for “Fuller” and "Thicker" Hair
Our Favorite Moisturizer for Dry Skin is on Sale
Our Testers Crowned This Japanese Moisturizer the Best for Dry Skin, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Primer Serum Hybrid
A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”