Consider the liquid hair trend, as seen on celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. As its title suggests, the look is reflective of liquid, and refers to sleek, shiny strands that maintain a water-like sense of flow and movement. While an in-salon keratin treatment is one method of getting glossy hair, there are products made specifically to hydrate and soften hair. Vegamour — the brand behind an InStyle-approved, shopper-loved hair growth serum — just launched a new collection designed to deliver all of the above. The collection, aptly dubbed Hydr-8, maximizes moisture to impart softness and sheen, even to the most damaged, frizz-prone tresses.

The Vegamour HYDR-8 Essentials Kit is a trio of hair products — including a shampoo, conditioner, and a mask — designed to hydrate, smooth, soften, and defrizz all hair types, including dry, damaged strands. Infused with a vegan form of keratin, the products work in tandem to instill “unparalleled glass-like shine” for up to 72 hours after a single use, as per the brand. (This in lieu of silicone, a weighty additive used in many hair-smoothing products.) Additionally, an infusion of oils, butters, and plant extracts improves softness over time, too, making the collection a win for dry, damaged hair. Thanks to its emphasis on moisture and shine, Hydr-8 is also ideal for anyone compelled by the “liquid hair” trend.

The Hydr-8 Hydrate and Repair shampoo does for your scalp and strands what a gentle cleanser does for your skin. Unlike many shampoos, which leave hair feeling squeaky clean to a fault, this shampoo is decidedly non-stripping. Instead, it gently removes grime and, in its place, imparts hydration by way of aloe vera and a soothing, anti-inflammatory effect to the scalp via magnolia bark extract. The formula is gentle enough to use every time you wash your hair, making it a win for even the driest strands.

The Hydr-8 Hydrate and Repair conditioner is similarly moisture-centric; made with marula oil to fight frizz and murumuru seed butter for hydration, it has an instantly softening effect. Despite the richness of its ingredients, the conditioner does not weigh hair down. Additionally, the formula is hair-strengthening, which in turn, reduces breakage.

Arguably the star of the Hydr-8 trio, the Deep Moisture Repair mask incorporates the sheen-imparting, strand-softening qualities of the other product components, albeit with more dramatic results. Like the shampoo and conditioner, the mask contains vegan keratin, which bonds to strands for a 72-hour sheen. Like the conditioner, the mask also features marula oil for an added dose of ingredient benefits. The mask’s standout ingredient, milk thistle, doubles down on hydration and a silky-smooth feel; plus, it’s an antioxidant, which can protect dry, breakage-prone hair from further damage.

For anyone struggling with dryness-induced frizz or damage, Vegamour’s Hydr-8 Essentials Collection is a healing, softening solution. The collection is equally ideal for anyone who’s interested in the silky smooth look and feel inherent to the liquid hair trend. Either way, we’d advise shopping the collection while you can. Vegamour’s hair serums are fan favorites, and this new product trio is bound to follow suit.

