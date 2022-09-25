I Had High Hopes for This Top-Rated Lash Growth Serum, and Rightfully So — the Results Blew Me Away

Vegamour gave me long, fluttery eyelashes in just two weeks.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 25, 2022 @ 08:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Vegamour Lash Serum
Photo:

Courtesy Vegamour

I am coming around to the appeal and benefits of mascara but even so, I still find it frustrating. A good one will make my eyelashes stronger and more visible but very rarely does it help with my main issue: sparseness. As a beauty editor, I have been aware of lash treatments, but they struck me as a tedious additional step in my beauty routine that didn’t guarantee results. 

Recently, however, I went down the rabbit hole of user reviews for Vegamour’s Gro Lash Serum and was convinced that I, too, needed to try it — and thank god I did because I can’t believe the improvement I’ve seen in just two weeks. 

After reading over 300 reviews that were overwhelmingly positive, if not glowing, my expectations were quite high. I mean wouldn’t yours be, too, after reading this review from a shopper?: “I was curling my lashes one day and the curler slipped and plucked out my entire lash line… I bought this serum right away and applied it twice a day… Within a month, my lashes were back to 100 percent and then some.”

Vegamour Vegalash Volumizing Serum

Vegamour

Shop now: $80; vegamour.com

Now, onto my experience. Incorporating the serum into my routine was less tedious than I thought it was going to be. Now that I’m regularly using an eye cream, I simply applied Gro Lash right before. I put it on both my top and bottom lashes twice a day, every day, and I noticed the difference about 10 days in. 

I was doing my makeup and uncharacteristically decided to use mascara. I hadn’t checked on the progress of my lashes because I figured it was too soon, but I was wrong; when I saw them in the reflection, I was stunned. Long! Thick! Full! Fluttery! These were words I had never once thought of in regards to my own lashes, but now, they describe them well. 

I’m going to use Vegamour Gro Lash Serum for the foreseeable future to continue the growth and increased fullness I’ve already seen in the last two weeks. My final take: This is one of those rare products that lives up to the hype. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fans Say This Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Helps Sparse Lashes Grow Back Within a Month
Fans Say This Lash Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Works So Well, They Stopped Wearing Mascara
Everything from Nicole Kidmans Favorite Growth Shampoo to Lash Serums and Gray Hair Treatments are on Sale
From Nicole Kidman's "Favorite" Shampoo to Lash Serums That Make Mascara Moot, Vegamour's Mega-Sale Has It All
A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale
A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale
This Non-Irritating Mascara Makes My Lashes Look Five Times as Thick
This Non-Irritating Mascara Makes My Lashes Look 5 Times as Thick
Best Eyelash Curlers
The Best Eyelash Curlers for Every Lash Length and Eye Shape, According to Testers
Nicole Kidman Vegamour Growth Shampoo
This Hair Growth Shampoo Is a "Favorite" of Nicole Kidman's — and Shoppers See "Big Changes" After Use
Lash Serums Are Trending, and This $9 Option from a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Driving the Surge
Lash Serums Are Trending, and This $9 Option from a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Driving the Surge
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius
Our Brows Feel Softer Than Ever After Using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Serum
Tested Best Mascaras
Out of 34 Tested, These 10 Mascaras Are the Best for Long, Volumized Lashes
RapidBrow Eyebrow Growth Serum
I Thought Brow Growth Serums Were a Scam Until I Tried This Super Effective One
These Mascaras Double as Lash Growth Serums
These 7 Serum-Infused Mascaras Will Help Permanently Lengthen Your Lashes
Alopecia Hair Loss Products
I'm a Beauty Editor With Alopecia, and I Rely on These 5 Non-Prescription Products to Make My Hair Look Fuller
Shoppers Going Through Menopause Related Hair Thinning Say This Serum Makes Lashes "Thicker and Longer"
This Editor-Approved Serum Helps Menopause-Related Lash Thinning — and It's 25% Off Right Now
Lash
Shoppers With Damaged Lashes Saw "Significant Growth and Fullness" After Using This On-Sale Serum 
Kosas Grow Potion
This Internet-Famous Brow Gel Brand Launched a Growth Serum That Shoppers Call "Truly Amazing"
Vegamour Sale
Vegamour's Best-Selling Hair Growth Serums That Are Sold Every 22 Seconds Just Got a Major Discount