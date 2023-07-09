My Mom Swears by This Hair Growth Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Backed Brand, and It’s 20% Off Right Now

There is always a new item to try and something better to get your hands on. Look here! Try this! But finding a product that actually works is the hardest part. That’s why I’m sharing Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum; it’s not just a product that just looks and sounds pretty — it really works and does exactly what it claims to do.

From the brand that makes Nicole Kidman’s “favorite” shampoo comes a hair serum that produces thicker, fuller-looking manes in as little as 90 days. According to the brand, it boasts over 3,800 positive reviews and has sold over 2 million (yes, million) bottles since it hit the market; Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum is not to be messed with. With the use of vegan ingredients, such as turmeric, N. benthamiana, red clover, and mung bean stem cell extract, the concoction improves overall hair wellness and scalp health. It’s 20 percent off, along with the entire website — but more on that later.

Using Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum is beyond simple. Apply a full-sized dropper-worth of product directly to problem areas and massage using your fingertips. There’s no need to rinse out the serum; just apply morning and night and get on with your day.

It sounds simple enough, but does Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum actually work? According to my mom, who is consistently on the hunt for the best hair products, it does. “I’ve tried a lot of hair serums, and Vegamour is the one that has made the most difference in the density of my hair,” she said. My mom claims it’s particularly improved her hairline, making it “fuller” and reducing the appearance of her scalp. What she loves most, though, is that “unlike other hair serums, Vegamour does not leave [her] hair greasy.” “That’s a big win, because I use it every night and I try not to wash my hair everyday,” she shared. But “in order to see a difference, you definitely need to be consistent with it.”

Other users can’t get enough of Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum, either. “I was skeptical when I bought [it], but now I will scream from the rooftops how great this serum is,” a shopper shared. “This stuff is a miracle for me,” they continued, claiming it’s non-irritating, doesn’t have a smell, and absorbs quickly. Others, who have endured hair loss due to chemo and Alopecia areata, have also experienced growth, giving many the faith to try it out for themselves.

This magic hair serum is on sale for $51 during Vegamour’s mega 20 perfect-off sale, and so is the entire website. My mom recommends adding the Gro Biotin Gummies to your cart, calling them “a little treat right before [you lay your] head on the pillow.” Other great picks include Kidman’s favorite Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit that boosts shine and reduces shedding and the Gro Lash and Brow Kit for thicker eyebrows and eyelashes, which the brand claims will give you “fast results.”

Shop the coveted Gro Hair Serum and more for 20 percent off, below.

