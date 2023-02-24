Shoppers With Hair Loss Saw “Incredible” Results After Just 2 Months of Using This Regrowth Kit

And it's 30 percent off.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Say This Shampoo Makes "Limp, Thin and Lifeless" Hair Look Twice as Thick
Photo: Getty Images

There’s no shortage of shampoos, serums, and supplements promising a fuller mane, however hair loss remains incredibly challenging to manage. Factors that contribute to excess shedding range from the hormonal changes of aging to elevated cortisol levels brought on by stress. As a beauty writer who’s delved into hundreds of treatments for this common but pesky issue, I look for products with dermatologist-backed ingredients and a large base of reviewers who attest to seeing results. 

Consequently, I continuously return to Vegamour, a hair-growth brand loved by editors, celebrities, and even my mom. The brand’s Gro line of scalp-thickening formulas has steadily developed a fan base of thousands over the last couple years, with standout products including the Gro Hair Serum, Gro Revitalizing Shampoo, and Gro Revitalizing Conditioner — all three of which have been conveniently bundled into the Gro Essentials Kit

Vegamour GRO Essentials Kit

Vegamour

Shop now: $108 (Originally $129); vegamour.com

The Gro Serum, debatably the most famous of Vegamour’s treatments, combines glycerin to hydrates your scalp with caffeine to stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles, providing them with the nutrients needed to grow. The kit’s shampoo incorporates vitamin B-rich mung bean, which strengthens strands against damage, and turmeric, which relieves inflammation and protects them from free-radical damage. Following your wash-up with the accompanying conditioner not only gives your mane a silky texture, but also a boost of fortifying macadamia oil

One glance at the comment section for each product reveals loads of rave reviews. However, dozens of shoppers confirm that when used together, this trio yields “amazing” results. “I was definitely skeptical at first, but it changed my life,” wrote one person experiencing balding on the sides of their scalp. “It’s incredible to see baby hairs growing” after two months, they added. Another shopper who lost much of their mane to COVID-19 noticed new growth after 30 days, and a “dramatic change” in fullness after less than a year of consistent use. A third called the kit “undoubtedly the best,” noting that their hair grew at an “unbelievable speed.”

When it comes to thinning hair, there’s yet to be a cure-all. However, consistent use of products from a trusted brand like Vegamour can make a significant difference for those who are struggling. Shop this easy, three-step routine for 30 percent off through February 24 to try it for yourself.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

These Top-Rated Levi's Are 'Seriously So Comfortable' and They're on Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Moisturizer "The Best" for Firming Skin And Smoothing Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream
Skims Bodysuit Dupe
I Tried the Buttery Soft $31 Amazon Bodysuit That's Been Deemed a "Cheaper Alternative" to Skim
Related Articles
R kelly Sentencing
R. Kelly Will Face 20 Years in Prison
These Top-Rated Levi's Are 'Seriously So Comfortable' and They're on Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers
Highlight Ideas for Dark Brown Hair
8 Highlight Ideas For Dark Brown Hair
Black Owned hair care
10 Black-Owned Hair Care Products I Can't Live Without
Ulta Foreo Sale
The "Magical" Device That Improves Skin Texture “Dramatically” Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Almost Every Celebrity Owns a Pair of These Super Controversial Shoes â and Theyâre on Mega Sale Right Now
The Controversial Sneakers Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn Are Secretly on Sale
People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
Red Head
How to Keep Ginger Hair Looking Fresh, According to Celebrity Colorists
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'Very Comfortable' During 12-Hour Shifts â and They're Nearly $60 Off
The "Very Comfortable" Sneakers Nurses Rely on for 12-Hour Shifts Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Section â and It Includes Meghan Markleâs Rain Jacket
J.Crew Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Items for the Next 6 Hours — Including Meghan Markle’s Rain Coat
scalp steaming - Could Steam Be the Answer to Alleviating Dry Scalp?
Scalp Steaming Treatments Can Help You Get Your Healthiest, Strongest Hair Ever
How to Care for Low Porosity Hair
How to Care For Low Porosity Hair, According to Experts
Katie Holmes Leather Mango Skirt
Katie Holmes Pulled Off the Wet Hair Trend in a Leather Midiskirt
Balayage Hair Colors to Inspire Your Next Trip to the Salon
12 Balayage Hair Colors to Inspire Your Next Trip to the Salon
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask
Shoppers Say This Mask Made Their Hair “Soft and Shiny” After Just Once Use, and It’s Only $13
Alison Brie Says This Serum Thatâs Loved By Over 4,000 Shoppers Revived Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows
Alison Brie Uses This Serum From an Editor-Approved Brand to Regrow the Brows She Once “Tweezed to Death”