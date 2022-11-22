My 61-Year-Old Mom Gets Significantly Less Gray Hair Thanks to This Nicole Kidman-Approved Serum

Even as a shopping writer, I usually consider the latest skin and hair care with my own preferences in mind, though I sometimes stumble across a formula that perfectly addresses the needs of one of my loved ones. Such was the case with the Vegamour Gro Ageless Serum.

My mom, who just turned 61, is the first to say she looks great. However, one issue she’s been insecure about since her 30s is her graying roots. While many of her friends have opted to embrace their silver locks (a look I consider cool), my mom says she wouldn’t feel like herself without her dark brown strands. For over three decades, she’s visited the salon at least once a month to color her grays.

Vegamour

Shop now: $59 with code 25FRIDAY (Originally $78); vegamour.com

I first covered Vegamour’s newest treatment back in June and instantly knew I was getting my mom a bottle. Unlike most products that address graying, the Gro Ageless Serum doesn’t just cover silver with artificial pigment; instead, it revitalizes your natural color in new hair growth. In addition to winning approval from Nicole Kidman, it garnered hundreds of fans for its ability to create a visible change in root color in as little as three months. Caffeine increases circulation to the scalp, helping follicles grow stronger. Meanwhile, a powerful peptide complex revives your hair’s natural color, according to the brand.

After a little convincing, my mom agreed to give it a go. Every day for nearly four months, she applied one dropper of the serum to her part and combed it through her roots. After one month — and almost one bottle, she didn’t see any difference in the rate of her graying. However, I urged her to continue for the full 90 days (for the sake of science, at least). At the month and a half mark, she called to report some new results: Her gray growth had halted to the point where she could cancel her touch-up appointment.

Today, my mom swears the treatment has saved her hundreds in salon bills. While $78 per bottle is admittedly a little pricey, you can snag one ahead of Black Friday for $59 with the code 25FRIDAY while Vegamour’s entire site is now 25 percent off, or save more by buying in bulk with this Gro Ageless trio.