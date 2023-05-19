The Hair Growth Brand Behind Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Just Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale

The sitewide discounts include the fast-acting growth serum that "transformed" one shopper's hair.

Published on May 19, 2023 @ 09:00PM

The early Memorial Day sales have slowly started to trickle in, and one of the few that I (and my recently bleached, ultra-parched strands) have been anxiously waiting for is finally here. Vegamour, the haircare brand responsible for Nicole Kidman’s “favorite” shampoo (important!) as well as some of my favorite hair products (okay, less important) just launched a sitewide sale. 

Now through May 30, you can take 25 percent off Vegamour’s entire lineup with the code SUMMERSALE, including its shopper-loved growth serum and its hydrating shampoo and conditioner duo. Since nearly everything from the brand is a must-buy for one reason or another — truly, you can’t go wrong here — I found the eight essentials you’ll want to start with (or restock on) during the rare sitewide sale, with prices starting at just $27. 

Nicole Kidman, who is an investor and advocate for the brand, named Vegamour’s Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioning set as one of her favorites, which you can now grab for just $65. Both the shampoo and conditioner are designed to reduce shedding while increasing shine. The formulas feature Vegamour’s proprietary Karmatin (a vegan alternative to keratin) to smooth hair and give it a glossy finish, as well as red clover and mung bean to strengthen strands and decrease thinning, per the brand. Shoppers write that after just “a few months” of use, they noticed “healthy, shiny, and thicker” hair. Another person wrote that since using the duo, they have seen their previously thinning hair “grow strong and healthy.” And one customer who noted COVID-related shedding said their hair “is back to being beautiful and thick again.”

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

Shop now: $65 with code SUMMERSALE (Originally $86); vegamour.com

Whether you want to expand on the above routine or start slow with just one product, you’ll want to grab the brand’s best-selling Gro Hair Serum — which boasts thousands of five-star ratings — while it’s just $48. Like the shampoo and conditioner, it also utilizes red clover and mung bean, but also adds curcumin stem cell extract which has been shown to prevent causes of hair loss, per the brand. 

One shopper was shocked by the fast-acting results. “In a month's time I stopped losing hair and after three months my [it was] full and thick and soft again,” they wrote. Another person wrote that after just a month their hair was “fuller” and “healthier,” while another shopper said their scalp “completely transformed” after four months. “My bald spots are filling in, my part is fuller, and my overall hair is… shinier, thicker, bouncier, longer, and just absolutely gorgeous,” they said.

GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour

Shop now:  $48 with code SUMMERSALE (Originally $64); vegamour.com

For nearly two months I’ve been using the brand’s Hydr-8 Shampoo and Conditioner set to bring moisture back to my processed, color-treated hair. The difference wasn’t immediate, but after just a few weeks I noticed less frizz and my strands being softer to the touch. Where it once dried in a way that read “fried,” it now looks shiny and sleek. Plus, the breakage I was starting to notice at my hairline and along my temples is no longer evident. So, I’ll be grabbing one (if not two) more during the sale. Shoppers have also found themselves obsessed with the duo, saying it “completely changed” their hair “for the better.” “My hair looks well hydrated, healthy, and glossy,” wrote one user. 

Vegamour Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

Shop now: $51 with code SUMMERSALE (Originally $68); vegamour.com

Alongside haircare products, you’ll also find the brand’s lash and brow serums on sale. A 76-year-old shopper said the Gro Lash Serum helped their lashes to “look and feel like they did when [they] were in high school,” while the Gro Brow Serum is a beauty editor-favorite for “reversing the damage” caused by over-eager ‘90s tweezers.

GRO Lash Serum

Vegamour

Shop now: $54 with code SUMMERSALE (Originally $72); vegamour.com

GRO Brow Serum

Vegamour

Shop now: $54 with code SUMMERSALE (Originally $72); vegamour.com

Stock up on Vegamour’s editor- and celebrity-used haircare products for less during its sitewide sale with the code SUMMERSALE at checkout.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazonâs Top Best-Selling Breezy Dress Comes In 39 Styles and Itâs âPerfect For Summerâ
This “Light and Airy” Amazon Dress Is “Perfect for Summer” — and on Sale for Just $33
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Now-$8 Cuticle Oil That “Performs Miracles” on Dry, Brittle Nails
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Looked Ethereal in This Practical Summer Basic
