If you can't look at a varsity jacket without thinking of Friday Night Lights and Tim Riggins, well...same. But happily, the style has outgrown its high school origins to become one of the ultimate outerwear styles for fall 2023.

The varsity jacket has roots back to Harvard University. In the late 1800s, university athletes would wear sweaters embossed with the letter "H." That style eventually gave way to the varsity jacket, which traditionally includes a wool body, leather sleeves, and chenille lettering.

Today, the varsity jacket (sometimes called the letterman jacket) is known as the roomy, color-blocked, and patched style you might earn for playing a sport in high school or college. But lately, the look has conquered runways, too, as the epitome of sporty chic — designers like Louis Vuitton and Celine have created pieces inspired by the iconic prep style.

However, you don't have to spend thousands to get in on this outerwear trend. Thrift and vintage stores are excellent sources for authentic varsity jackets at reasonable prices. Or, if you still have your own jacket from your track or dance team days at home, now's the time to dust it off (quite literally).

If you're still not convinced this retro piece goes with anything but an athletic uniform, have no fear. Ahead, find 13 stylish varsity jacket outfits to wear in the season ahead.