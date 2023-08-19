13 Ways to Wear a Varsity Jacket This Fall

If you can't look at a varsity jacket without thinking of Friday Night Lights and Tim Riggins, well...same. But happily, the style has outgrown its high school origins to become one of the ultimate outerwear styles for fall 2023.

The varsity jacket has roots back to Harvard University. In the late 1800s, university athletes would wear sweaters embossed with the letter "H." That style eventually gave way to the varsity jacket, which traditionally includes a wool body, leather sleeves, and chenille lettering.

Today, the varsity jacket (sometimes called the letterman jacket) is known as the roomy, color-blocked, and patched style you might earn for playing a sport in high school or college. But lately, the look has conquered runways, too, as the epitome of sporty chic — designers like Louis Vuitton and Celine have created pieces inspired by the iconic prep style.

However, you don't have to spend thousands to get in on this outerwear trend. Thrift and vintage stores are excellent sources for authentic varsity jackets at reasonable prices. Or, if you still have your own jacket from your track or dance team days at home, now's the time to dust it off (quite literally).

If you're still not convinced this retro piece goes with anything but an athletic uniform, have no fear. Ahead, find 13 stylish varsity jacket outfits to wear in the season ahead.

01 of 13

With Baggy Jeans

Woman wearing a varsity jacket with a white button down and jeans.

Getty Images

A varsity jacket draped over your shoulders adds an extra '90s-inspired touch to baggy carpenter jeans. Our recommendation is to keep your shirt more tailored and crisp so it doesn't entirely give the illusion that you're running late to chem lab.

02 of 13

With Athleisure

Woman wearing a red varsity jacket and black pants.

Getty Images

A varsity jacket is, by nature, a sporty item of clothing. Pairing it with swishy pants, chunky sneakers, and wraparound sunglasses is an elevated take on athleisure that will still feel as comfy as any of the sweats in your wardrobe.

03 of 13

With a Maxiskirt

Woman wearing a varsity jacket and a white tee shirt with a blue maxi skirt.

Getty Images

A varsity jacket with pants is great and all, but have you considered a skirt? With a maxiskirt, consider wearing a shrunken or cropped varsity jacket to avoid overwhelming your frame.

04 of 13

Extra Oversized

Woman wearing an oversized varsity jacket with white boots.

Getty Images

The beauty of a varsity jacket is that even if you find one a few sizes too big at a vintage or thrift store, it will still look cool. Case in point: this bright orange style, which adds coverage to bare legs and white boots.

05 of 13

With a Skirt and Boots

Woman wearing a variety jacket with a pin striped skirt and black boots.

Getty Images

We're filing this outfit under "things that shouldn't go together but do." Confidence is all it takes to wear a varsity jacket with a pinstripe pencil skirt, platform boots, and purple beanie.

06 of 13

With Cuffed Jeans

Woman wearing a variety jacket with a striped shirt and jeans.

Getty Images

A Louis Vuitton varsity jacket is an automatic fashion win. But if this particular style isn't in the budget, you can still score one in a similarly bright shade of green; try styling it with basics like a striped T-shirt and jeans.

07 of 13

Over a Bra Top

Woman wearing a variety jacket and a bra top with trousers.

Getty Images

The juxtaposition between baring skin in a bra top and a slouchy varsity jacket in a contrasting — yet still subtle — color is *chef's kiss*. Flowy wide-leg pants are the perfect complement.

08 of 13

With a Minidress and Heels

Woman wearing a variety jacket over an orange dress.

Getty Images

Hear us out: A varsity jacket casually worn with a mini and heels is the updated version of borrowing your date's jacket on a night out. The best part? You don't have to give it back at the end of the evening.

09 of 13

Over a Cropped Turtleneck

Woman wearing a varsity jacket with a black crop top and black pants.

Getty Images

Take your love of crop tops into fall with a strategic cut, like a turtleneck, and easy layering. We love the idea of pairing the basic with belted baggy pants and a patchy jacket.

10 of 13

With Shorts

Woman wearing a variety jacket with a blue striped shirt and black shorts.

Getty Images

A varsity jacket isn't designed for colder temps, but it is an ideal piece for transitional weather. Try teaming one with a cotton blouse and shorts on one of those cool-but-not-quite-cold days.

11 of 13

With Cargo Pants

Woman wearing a varsity jacket with tan carpenter pants.

Getty Images

If you haven't heard of TikToker Allison Bornstein's "wrong shoe theory," it's the idea that the thing that actually makes an outfit is a pair of shoes you wouldn't normally pair with it. This look, featuring a letterman jacket, wide-leg cargos, and neon pumps, demonstrates the theory perfectly.

12 of 13

With Sporty Separates

Woman wearing a varsity jacket with a white tennis skirt.

Getty Images

Fans of tenniscore, make a place in your closet for a varsity jacket. It might not be strictly court-approved, but the piece looks ready for a post-match beer when paired with a pleated skirt and knee-high socks.

13 of 13

With Mixed Patterns

A woman wears a varsity jacket

Getty Images

Mixing prints is a go-to styling shortcut. But if you're feeling nervy about a bold combination — or if there's a chill in the air — layer on a satiny varsity jacket; the shiny finish won't detract from the brilliance underneath.

