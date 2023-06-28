Vanna White Hasn't Had a Raise in 18 Years

Pat Sajak earns five times as much as his Wheel of Fortune co-host.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on June 28, 2023 @ 04:10PM
Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune after the 2024 season isn't the only news coming out of the beloved game show. According to Puck News, Vanna White, Sajak's co-host, hasn’t gotten a pay increase in 18 years. Although the legendary letter-turner has received bonuses, the outlet confirmed with Sony that she has had the same salary, "about $3 million," since 2005. White has been a part of Wheel since 1982.

The Cut notes that Pat Sajak earns about five times as much as White does — $15 million in 2016 — using data pulled from Forbes. It's especially egregious considering that White spends more time on set because of her makeup and hair and, overall, does more promotion for the show.

Vanna White Wheel Of Fortune: 35 Years As America's Game

Mike Pont/Getty Images

The Cut adds that White is currently in negotiations to stay on past Sajak's retirement and has hired a lawyer to help her negotiate a pay raise. Puck even notes that White is "more associated with Wheel of Fortune than Sajak." The publication also adds that she earns more for her participation in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and that she has gotten a raise for the upcoming season. She went from earning $55,000 per episode to $66,000, a 20% increase.

Ryan Seacrest has been tapped to replace Sajak.

“I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024,” he tweeted today after the news broke.

