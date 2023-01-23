Beauty Nails 7 Manicure Ideas to Fit Your 'Vanilla Girl' Aesthetic They're soft and sweet. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 @ 05:27PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Stocksy Another day, another TikTok beauty trend. In recent months, we've seen indie sleaze, Barbiecore, cold girl makeup, etc. Of them all, one of the most prominent has to be the "clean girl" look. It involved glazed donut skin, minimal makeup, Olaplex buns, and the sort. Now, that trend has evolved into something cozier and perfect for the winter. Enter: vanilla girl aesthetic. This trend leans into all things cozy, neutral, and minimalistic. Think cream-colored knitted blankets, beige scrunchies, gold jewelry, almond-shaped nails, white earmuffs — you get the point. The vanilla girl channels all things soft, luxe, and simple. The Best Nail Polish and Nail-Care Products of 2023 As such, the vanilla girl's beauty routine is equally as soft and minimal. Bold makeup and coffin-shaped nails have their time and place, but this trend leans more gentle and minimalistic. Think BB creams, clear lip balm, middle parts, and a dash of cream blush. So, vanilla nails mimic the same vibe. For those interested in channeling the vanilla girl via their manis, keep scrolling. Below, you'll find pictures of the perfect cream-colored nail polish, the trendy take on the French tip that's perfect for this aesthetic, the blink-and-you'll-miss-it nail art JLo wore on her wedding, and more. 01 of 07 Vanilla Tips Instagram: @nailsbyzola Hailey Bieber's go-to nail artist created the most perfect, soft French manicure. It's not as harsh as the typical look. 02 of 07 Vanilla Latte Instagram: @patty.nailedit For a simple and straight-forward aesthetic look, paint your nails a solid shade. The exact one used in this look is the Lights Lacquer polish in Cecilia. 03 of 07 Multi-Colored Hues Instagram: @oliveandjune Play around with soft, neutral shades and paint each nail a different hue. 04 of 07 Lovey Dovery Instagram: @tombachik Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave Jennifer Lopez a vanilla manicure with some sweet nail art for the star's wedding day. 05 of 07 Micro French Tips Instagram: @betina_goldstein Micro French tips are all the rage right now. To achieve it, give your nails a clear or nude base and then paint on a hyper-thin white or off-white line across the tips. 06 of 07 Dotted Mani Instagram: @aliciatnails Minimalistic and easy to recreate, a white dosh contrasted against an opaque nude base is perfect for the vanilla girl. 07 of 07 Minimal Nail Art Instagram: @aliciatnails Nail art doesn't have to be elaborate in order for it to make an impact. A few white lines against a pale base will do just the trick.