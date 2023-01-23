7 Manicure Ideas to Fit Your 'Vanilla Girl' Aesthetic

Another day, another TikTok beauty trend. In recent months, we've seen indie sleaze, Barbiecore, cold girl makeup, etc. Of them all, one of the most prominent has to be the "clean girl" look. It involved glazed donut skin, minimal makeup, Olaplex buns, and the sort. Now, that trend has evolved into something cozier and perfect for the winter.

Enter: vanilla girl aesthetic.

This trend leans into all things cozy, neutral, and minimalistic. Think cream-colored knitted blankets, beige scrunchies, gold jewelry, almond-shaped nails, white earmuffs — you get the point. The vanilla girl channels all things soft, luxe, and simple.

As such, the vanilla girl's beauty routine is equally as soft and minimal. Bold makeup and coffin-shaped nails have their time and place, but this trend leans more gentle and minimalistic. Think BB creams, clear lip balm, middle parts, and a dash of cream blush. So, vanilla nails mimic the same vibe.

For those interested in channeling the vanilla girl via their manis, keep scrolling. Below, you'll find pictures of the perfect cream-colored nail polish, the trendy take on the French tip that's perfect for this aesthetic, the blink-and-you'll-miss-it nail art JLo wore on her wedding, and more.