Vanessa Hudgens Kicked Off Halloween As the White Swan in a Corset Top and Leg Warmers

It’s no secret that Vanessa Hudgens stays doing the most when it comes to Halloween (see: dressing in a full-on witch costume to celebrate the start of October). So with the holiday now days away, it’s only natural that the actress is already breaking her first of many looks to celebrate the season — starting with a character from the movie Black Swan.

On Monday night, Hudgens kicked off Halloween week with a photo dump detailing a spooky-season-themed gathering aptly captioned, “And the festivities begin 🎃.” Opting for a cute look rather than scary, Vanessa posed in the snaps as the white swan from the 2010 film, donning a white corset top, a fluffy ballerina-style tutu, and a cropped tie-front cardigan.

White socks styled as leg warmers, a glitzy silver shoulder bag, and a white feather headpiece completed the actress’s ensemble, and she went for a dramatic glam look consisting of white face makeup, a red lip, a slicked-back bun, and dramatic black eyeliner. Of course, no white swan is complete without a black swan, and her friend GG Magree filled the role while sporting an all-black corset, tutu, and thigh-high tights.

Vanessa’s costume comes just a week after she slipped into a much more frightening look to film a virtual reality experience called Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, available in the Metaverse. On Tuesday, Hudgens shared a before-and-after video of her prosthetic transformation into a scary witch captioned, “Transformationnnn 😈😈😈 @meta @realeliroth OUT FRIDAY. Can you tell I’m excited? 😂😂.”