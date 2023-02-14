Vanessa Hudgens Celebrated Valentine's Day With a Peek at Her Engagement Festivities

Just last week, Vanessa Hudgens shared that she and her now-fiancé, shortstop Cole Tucker, were engaged. Now, because it's Valentine's Day, perhaps, the actor and singer shared another peek at the celebrations that came with the big question. In a new photo shared on Instagram, Hudgens showed off a sweet moment with Tucker as they posed on a couch with gold Mr. & Mrs. balloons behind them.

For the occasion, Hudgens wore an ivory slip dress and had her hair up. Naturally, her ring was on display as she touched Tucker's chest, and a stiletto mani complemented the new piece of jewelry. Tucker looked very cozy and very much in love alongside her.

"Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰," Hudgens wrote alongside the snapshot. "Happy Valentine’s Day❤️"

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” Hudgens wrote last week alongside her announcement. The couple sparked rumors of a romance back in November 2020, when Hudgens posted a photo of herself captioned “date night." She was also photographed holding hands with Tucker that same day. During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, Hudgens explained that they met on Zoom, of all places. The two popped into the same virtual meditation class together.



“We started talking and it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom,” Hudgens said before adding that she “fully just slid into his DMs.”