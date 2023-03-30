Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Tropical Getaway to the Philippines

Long live 'kini season.

Published on March 30, 2023 @ 09:26AM
Vanessa Hudgens is booked and busy. Aside from relaunching Know Beauty with a four-minute facial, delivering a constant stream of very good looks, and keeping us on our toes regarding her wedding plans (Hi, Cole Tucker!), the actress is also taking some well-deserved me time with a tropical getaway to the Philippines — and she posted the sexiest pictures to prove it.

Clearly, having a better Wednesday than all of us, she shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing a day spent relaxing in crystal-clear waters surrounded by tropical cliffs. In the first picture, the actress was soaking in the sun while sporting a brown leopard-floral patterned string bikini top and matching bottoms. Baby V accessorized the warm-weather look with black shield sunglasses, a gold pendant necklace and cuff, a body chain, and chunky hoops. 

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens/IG

The rest of the photo dump showcased the star enjoying the escape alongside her mother, Gina, and younger sister, Stella, as they tested out their paddle-boarding skills. “Paradise #foreverphilippines,” she captioned the post.

Aside from enjoying the big three vacation must-haves: food, drinks, and views, Vanessa carved out time for a sunrise hike. Sharing an Instagram reel while hitting the trails of Palawan with some close friends, she documented the early morning hike, before arriving at their destination to take in the sunrise overlooking the ocean.

“5am hike to the top of the world. #foreverphilippines #palawan 😍🌴🥰,” Hudgens captioned the video.

