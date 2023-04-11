Celebrity Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens Paired the Tiniest Miniskirt With a Gigantic Leather Blazer and Sky-High Heels For when it's cold in the morning, but warm by the afternoon. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 11, 2023 @ 12:28PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: getty images Forget the classic tiny top, big pants outfit formula — Vanessa Hudgens just made a case for the new spring uniform that will help you get through the transitional season in style: tiny skirt, big blazer. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City wearing an all-black ensemble comprised of an itty-bitty black wrap skirt (complete with a leg slit) paired with a matching racerback tank top and a gigantic, mid-thigh-skimming leather blazer. Upping the cool-girl vibe even further, Hudgens opted to effortlessly drape the slouchy jacket over her shoulders, and she accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag, simple gold stud earrings, and sky-high black platform heels. Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her String Bikini With This Forgotten Y2K Accessory Vanessa’s glam — a bronzy complexion and peachy lip —looked equally as sleek during the outing, and she finished the ensemble by slicking her raven hair back into a top knot. The multi-hyphenate may have been spending her Tuesday on the east coast, but her appearance came just days after she was busy enjoying some rest and relaxation during a vacation to the Philippines. Earlier this month, Hudgens shared a roundup of vacation content on her Instagram account simply captioned, “An eventful morning😝#foreverphilippines.” instagram/vanessa hudgens In the snaps, the actress posed poolside in a multi-colored floral bikini (comprised of a matching triangle-shaped top, high-cut bottoms, and a low-rise sarong) paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat, enjoyed music on the beach, and played the tambourine while wearing an oversized Mickey Mouse T-shirt, shade-style sunglasses, and chunky gold hoops.