Vanessa Hudgens Paired the Tiniest Miniskirt With a Gigantic Leather Blazer and Sky-High Heels

Forget the classic tiny top, big pants outfit formula — Vanessa Hudgens just made a case for the new spring uniform that will help you get through the transitional season in style: tiny skirt, big blazer.

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City wearing an all-black ensemble comprised of an itty-bitty black wrap skirt (complete with a leg slit) paired with a matching racerback tank top and a gigantic, mid-thigh-skimming leather blazer. Upping the cool-girl vibe even further, Hudgens opted to effortlessly drape the slouchy jacket over her shoulders, and she accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag, simple gold stud earrings, and sky-high black platform heels.

Vanessa’s glam — a bronzy complexion and peachy lip —looked equally as sleek during the outing, and she finished the ensemble by slicking her raven hair back into a top knot.

The multi-hyphenate may have been spending her Tuesday on the east coast, but her appearance came just days after she was busy enjoying some rest and relaxation during a vacation to the Philippines. Earlier this month, Hudgens shared a roundup of vacation content on her Instagram account simply captioned, “An eventful morning😝#foreverphilippines.”

instagram/vanessa hudgens

In the snaps, the actress posed poolside in a multi-colored floral bikini (comprised of a matching triangle-shaped top, high-cut bottoms, and a low-rise sarong) paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat, enjoyed music on the beach, and played the tambourine while wearing an oversized Mickey Mouse T-shirt, shade-style sunglasses, and chunky gold hoops.