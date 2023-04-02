Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her String Bikini With This Forgotten Y2K Accessory

An outfit that would make Christina Aguilera proud.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 2, 2023 @ 02:30PM
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo:

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens can't stop, won't stop with the envy-inducing vacation content. While the  singer-slash-actress is in the Philippines technically for work (Hudgens, who is half Filipino, has been commissioned to shoot a travel documentary about the archipelago), she's found time to explore the cluster of islands with a tropical wardrobe to boot.

After going for a swim in a floral-leopard print bikini that was paired with a very Y2K body chain, Vanessa hit the beach a few days later in another stringy two-piece and throwback accessory from the early '00s.

Over the weekend, Baby V posted a new photo dump to her Instagram grid, captioned: "Might as well be heaven #foreverphilippines." And in the second snapshot of the slideshow, she posed at the water's edge while wearing a pink, blue, and yellow patterned bathing suit with a matching silk scarf wrapped around her head and tied neatly underneath her dark naturally-wavy hair. Vanessa finished off her beach-day look with pink-rimmed sunglasses, gold jewelry, and a dangling bellybutton ring.

The headscarf trend was a style signature for stars, like Christina Aguilera, the Olsen twins, and Britney Spears in the early aughts, and it appears to be making a major comeback. Before Vanessa modeled her version on the beach, Xtina brought back the forgotten accessory at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards with a black latex hair wrap. 

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Aside from bikinis, other items in Vanessa's island girl wardrobe have included halter-necks, knitted maxi dresses, and big sunglasses.

Related Articles
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Vanessa Hudgens Skin Tint
So Many Celebrities Use This Skin-Blurring Tint That Gives Shoppers a “Youthful” Look, We’re Losing Count
Rita ora bikini instagram
Rita Ora’s Low-Rise String Bikini Bottoms Could Not Have Been Any Smaller
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Paired Her Lime Green String Bikini With a Matching Wetsuit
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Wore the Most Extravagant Pair of Opera Gloves Ever to Exist to the GLAAD Awards
Nordstrom Just Added 14,000+ Items to Their Spring Sale â and Iâm Shopping These 23 Deals
Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
Hailey Bieber rhode skin peptide launch
Hailey Bieber Layered an Itty-Bitty Zip-Up Top Over the Tiniest String Bikini
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wore Fuzzy Coats for a New York City Date Night
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Tropical Getaway to the Philippines
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Lizzo
Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece
Khloe Kardashian Paired a Chunky Athletic Sneaker From a Celebrity-Favorite Brand With a $16,000 Bag
Khloé Kardashian Just Paired the Chunky Athletic Sneakers You Probably Owned as a Kid With a $16,190 Bag
Dua Lipa Hello Kitty bikini instagram
Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms
florence pugh
Florence Pugh Paired a Cropped Leather Moto Jacket With a Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner
Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat