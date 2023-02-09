Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Controversial — and Very Comfortable — Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit

Celebrities seem to be able to wear — and pull off — just about everything, especially pieces that leave mere mortals scratching their heads. The latest star to slip into the Instagram-favorite Simon Miller clog is Vanessa Hudgens, who paired the love-it-or-hate-it slides with an all-purple sweatsuit while she was grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles.

The clogs, which have become a staple for street style stars and create a huge divide in the fashion community online, are available in a rainbow of colors and various textures. Hudgens opted for a fuzzy shearling pair, which perfectly echoed the cozy vibes of her oversized sweats. She wore socks with her slides, adding one more styling swerve that'll have fashion fanatics choosing sides, and finished the look with a coordinating clutch and sunglasses perched atop her head.

Today's sighting is the first time that Hudgens has been photographed since her engagement to MLB player Cole Tucker. The two have been dating since 2020.



“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” Hudgens said during a May 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. They later made their relationship red carpet official at the premiere of Hudgens's award-winning film, Tick, Tick ... Boom! “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So, I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

