Vanessa Hudgens’s Renaissance ’Fit Included a Silver Sequined Sideboob-Baring Dress and a Bedazzled Hand Fan

Leave it to Beyoncé to gather even more A-listers than a Met Gala invite list for just one night of her Renaissance World Tour — not to mention have everyone follow a theme in their best silver fashion for Virgo season. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally went public with their romance, Meghan Markle attended her show twice in just four days, and Vanessa Hudgens gathered her crew to celebrate Queen Bey's birthday in the blingiest silver ‘fits.

On Tuesday morning, the actress documented Bey's epic birthday with a series of snaps detailing her Beyoncé-approved concert-goer ‘fit: a slinky silver sequined halter dress with a very high slit. She layered the sideboob-baring dress with a coordinating shimmery blazer, which she accessorized with black knee-high stiletto boots, intergalactic sunglasses, a massive silver chain necklace, and a coordinating claw clip. Bringing “Big Energy” to SoFi Stadium, she posed from her box seat with a black glitter accordion-style fan to stay cool while dancing along to the Grammy-winning artist's bangers.

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

In the beauty department, Hudgens styled her dark raven hair with loose, tousled curls and two face-framing, braided tendrils. Further leaning into the chrome theme, she paired a sparkly silver eyeshadow with dramatic winged eyeliner and a matte lip.

“I can’t even describe how special tonight was,” she captioned the post. “Beyoncé is the goat 🪩👽🫠 thank you @sofi for having me 🥰 so grateful. So inspired. So full. ♥️”

