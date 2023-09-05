Vanessa Hudgens’s Renaissance ’Fit Included a Silver Sequined Sideboob-Baring Dress and a Bedazzled Hand Fan

Beyoncé would approve.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 @ 11:37AM
Vanessa Hudgens Beyonce Concert
Photo:

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Leave it to Beyoncé to gather even more A-listers than a Met Gala invite list for just one night of her Renaissance World Tour — not to mention have everyone follow a theme in their best silver fashion for Virgo season. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally went public with their romance, Meghan Markle attended her show twice in just four days, and Vanessa Hudgens gathered her crew to celebrate Queen Bey's birthday in the blingiest silver ‘fits.

On Tuesday morning, the actress documented Bey's epic birthday with a series of snaps detailing her Beyoncé-approved concert-goer ‘fit: a slinky silver sequined halter dress with a very high slit. She layered the sideboob-baring dress with a coordinating shimmery blazer, which she accessorized with black knee-high stiletto boots, intergalactic sunglasses, a massive silver chain necklace, and a coordinating claw clip. Bringing “Big Energy” to SoFi Stadium, she posed from her box seat with a black glitter accordion-style fan to stay cool while dancing along to the Grammy-winning artist's bangers.

Vanessa Hudgens at Beyonce Concert

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

In the beauty department, Hudgens styled her dark raven hair with loose, tousled curls and two face-framing, braided tendrils. Further leaning into the chrome theme, she paired a sparkly silver eyeshadow with dramatic winged eyeliner and a matte lip.

“I can’t even describe how special tonight was,” she captioned the post. “Beyoncé is the goat 🪩👽🫠 thank you @sofi for having me 🥰 so grateful. So inspired. So full. ♥️”

Related Articles
Beyonce Diana Ross Hope Gala
Beyoncé Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With a Surprise Mid-Concert Serenade From Diana Ross
Emma Corrin Venice Miu Miu
Emma Corrin Resurrected the No-Pants Trend With a Pair of Knitted Knickers
Rita Ora amfAR sheer gown
Rita Ora Elevated the Naked Dress With a Stunning Avant-Garde Element
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Her Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini Refuse to Accept Fall Is Coming
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wore Coordinating Silver Outfits to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
The Weekend Edit: Iâm Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Amal Clooneyâs Versatile Shoes
I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Attainable Outfit Ever
Hailey Bieber Vanity Fair
Hailey Bieber Just Pulled Off This Foolproof Two-Piece Outfit Formula
Irina Shayk Crisscross Top 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Irina Shayk Freeing the Nipple in Her Messy Hotel Room Is Such a Mood
George and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy, for Venice Film Festival 2023
Amal Clooney's Lace and Tulle Date-Night Dress Is Giving Princesscore
Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in a See-Through Lace Top and Leather Pants
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too
Salma Hayek Met Gala
Salma Hayek Paired an Extremely Low-Cut Bra Top With a Low-Rise Crochet Skirt
Editors' Picks: What to Wear to the Beyonce Concert
We Combed the Internet for Renaissance-Worthy Silver Fashion, So You Don't Have To