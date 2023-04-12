Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore a See-Through LBD Covered in Rosettes

A gothic take on the "florals for spring" cliché.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 11:18AM
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens is swapping her envy-inducing teeny-tiny swimsuits and steamy tropical wardrobe for the ultimate spring fashion uniform. The actress stepped out in several looks that forwent color altogether — and followed the tiny skirts and big blazers model — on Tuesday for a sexy display in the Big Apple.

While making her rounds on her fashion tour de force,  the actress was spotted in the East Village of New York City donning a headline-making outfit: a little black dress comprised of a sheer high-neck smock with white flower detailing. Underneath, she wore nothing but a black bra and a pair of matching biker shorts while her black knee-high pointed-toe boots peeked out from below. Elevating the streetwear look even further, Hudgens effortlessly draped a slouchy leather jacket over her shoulders and accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag and simple gold rings.

Pulling her dark raven hair back into a sleek ponytail, Vanessa showed off her sultry glam that included smoky eyes, glowing skin, and rosy lips.

Vanessa Hudgens soho nyc outing

getty images

Earlier in the day, she wore a similar monochromatic look, only she swapped the sheer LBD for a miniskirt. She sported an itty-bitty black wrap skirt (complete with a leg slit) paired with a matching mock-neck tank top and an oversized leather blazer. She added a black leather shoulder bag, simple gold stud earrings, and sky-high black platform heels. To finish off the stealthy, Matrix-style look, she opted for a slicked-back top knot, peachy lips, and bronzy cheeks.

