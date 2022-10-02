Vanessa Hudgens Kicked Off Spooky Season in a Sexy Witch Costume

The countdown to Halloween is officially on, and to celebrate the start of spooky season, Vanessa Hudgens pulled out one — of what we can only assume is many — of her costumes this year.



On Saturday, Hudgens, aka the queen of Halloween, rang in the first day of October while dressing up as a sexy witch alongside singer GG Magree. Clad in a lingerie-inspired slip dress with sheer panels, a side slit, and a built-in bustier, Vanessa accessorized with matching mesh stockings and lace opera gloves. Turning the witchy theme up a notch, the actress added a diamond cross necklace, winged eyeliner, and pointy-toe stilettos. She rounded out the spooky look by styling her jet black tresses in a long braid that fell down past her shoulders and was partially covered by a sheer veil.



"HAPPY OCTOBER 1sttttt🎃💀👻🖤🖤🖤," Vanessa captioned the carousel of snapshots of the friends posing in their costumes, before directing fans to the final slide, which featured a clip of her falling mid-stance, to "swipe for a laugh."

Last year, Vanessa spoke about her obsession with Halloween during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I love Halloween," she confessed to the co-hosts, revealing that she starts celebrating the holiday at the beginning of September every year. "For me, it's not about Halloween itself, it's about the essence of Halloween, like the scary movies, the mazes, and the pumpkin-carving, and the cozy and the fall."