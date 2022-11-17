Vanessa Hudgens's Plunging Rhinestone Top Sparkled Like the Eiffel Tower

When in Rome — or Paris.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on November 17, 2022 @ 01:45PM
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Mirror Photo Paris 2022 Instagram
Photo:

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens is on the move, jet-setting around the world for work and lavish vacations. Her most recent passport stamp came from Paris, France, where she reunited with some former High School Musical cast mates for a convention. On Thursday, the actress gave us a glimpse into her trip that included incredible fashion and her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker.

The first photo in Hudgen's Instagram dump was a mirror selfie showing off a sleek leather duster coat, silk green dress, and over-the-knee boots. The next slide was an adorable cast HSM photo that included Hudgens, director Kenny Ortega, Lucas Gabreel, Bart Johnson, Corbin Bleu, and Drew Seeley (who not-so-secretly sang Zac Efron's vocals in the first film). Hudgens leaned on Ortega's shoulder and made a kissy face.

The rest of the gallery included images from her sightseeing (like the Eiffel Tower), as well as some cute couple pictures with Tucker, one of which captured their reflection in an elevator. They were both all dressed up in head-to-toe black — Hudgens opted for a plunging rhinestone crop top that tied in her midsection, which she paired with a leather trench and matching pants. She wore her hair in her natural curls and chose a dark shade of lipstick for glam.

"A Paris photo dump💗," Hudgens captioned the post.

Johnson, who played Troy Bolton's dad and coach, also shared a photo from the convention of him, Hudgens, Bleu, and Gabreel, writing. "Hanging out with some old friends in Paris today. ❤️🇫🇷🏀🐾 #hsmreunion man I absolutely love and adore these humans."

