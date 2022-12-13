Vanessa Hudgens Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows

While Vanessa Hudgens has been known for her signature brunette hair since her High School Musical days, the actress woke up on Tuesday morning and chose chaos by hard-launching a new bleach-blonde dye job (and bleached eyebrows to match) on Instagram.

In the selfie, aptly captioned, “who even is she,” Hudgens posed wearing a shiny black vinyl blazer with nothing underneath paired with the thickest gold statement choker. The star opted for a no-makeup, makeup look complete with a bright red lip and some black eyeliner for her glam, but her bleached, shoulder-length hair, which she styled in soft curls with a side part, obviously took center stage.

Although it’s currently unknown whether Hudgens really went under the foils (à la Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala) or if she’s just sporting a wig, one thing’s for certain: Her new ‘do strikes an eerie resemblance to fellow celeb royalty, Lady Gaga. Devoted fans were quick to call out the comparison in the comments, with one writing, “She’s giving Lady Gaga for sure,” and another adding, “Lady Gaga in hotel [American Horror Story].”

Vanessa’s post comes just three days after she shared yet another low-key selfie detailing her natural hair with her millions of Instagram followers. In the snap, the actress posed with her dog, Darla, and a chew toy while showing off a bare-faced complexion (freckles and all) along with her freshly-washed brunette curls. “Life💚,” Hudgens captioned the post.