Vanessa Hudgens Extended Swimwear Season Into Fall With a Pastel Bustier Bikini

With temperatures dropping (and Mariah Carey officially declaring the start of the holiday season), it seems bikini selfies and days spent poolside are now just distant memories until 2023 — unless, of course, you’re Vanessa Hudgens, who just jetted off to Hawaii to keep swimwear season going all fall long.

Clearly having a better Friday than all of us, Hudgens ended her work week by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram detailing a day spent relaxing in the Maui sun. In the first picture, the actress showed off her naturally curly hair while lounging in a pastel purple, blue, and white bustier bikini top complete with matching high-cut bottoms. Baby V accessorized the warm-weather look with a brown crochet beach bag, black shield sunglasses, and a white pearl necklace, and she eventually threw on a fuzzy white wide-brimmed hat as shown in a later slide.

Additional photos showcased the star enjoying the big three vacation must-haves: food, drinks, and views. “I think I’ll just move in 😉😂🌈 @fsmaui #fsmaui,” she captioned the post.

Vanessa’s trip comes just days after she spent the entire month of October celebrating Halloween, aka her favorite holiday of the year. After kicking off spooky season by posing in a sexy witch costume on Instagram (lingerie, opera gloves, sheer veil, and all) the former High School Musical star pulled all the stops in the week leading up to Halloween by dressing as the white swan.

“And the festivities begin 🎃,” she captioned her costume post.