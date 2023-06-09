Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Midriff and Back-Baring Cutout Dress With Space Buns

Plot girl summer starts now.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 09:59AM
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Photo:

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Welcome to the month of June, the (unofficial) start to maxi dress season. Consider your outfit sorted with the breezy signature summer staple — thanks to Vanessa Hudgens and her new take on the trend, which includes the softest knit, the longest bell sleeves, and the biggest cutouts, maybe ever.

On Thursday, Hudgens debuted a fun iteration of the destination-worthy dress by Michael Kors while attending the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Stepping out for the afterparty of her upcoming movie Downtown Owl, the actress sported a plunging charcoal cashmere dress that fell just above her strappy black heels. Two gigantic side cutouts left the majority of her midriff and bare back on full display, but it was the long fluted sleeves that gave the dress its true dramatic flair.

Vanessa accessorized with a trio of gold pendant necklaces and matching dangly earrings.

Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Meanwhile, her glam — a bronzy complexion, dusty blue eyeshadow, and feathered lashes — looked equally as chic as her outfit, and she finished off her beauty look with quirky space buns.

Aside from toasting to the success of her new film, Vanessa recently shared what she's been up to behind-the-scenes with a photo dump on Instagram that included lots of "nature girl things." In the first snap, the actress relaxed in an Adirondack chair on the side of a river while enjoying a glass of white wine, and elsewhere in the slideshow, Hudgens took in the picturesque views of water lilies, a field of yellow calla lilies, and more greenery.

