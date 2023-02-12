Vanessa Hudgens's Halter-Neck Jumpsuit Featured a Major Midriff-Baring Cutout

A sophisticated take on Super Bowl style.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 @ 01:38PM
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo:

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Last night, a newly-engaged Vanessa Hudgens and her fiancé Cole Tucker stepped out for the One Party by Uber in Phoenix ahead of tonight's Super Bowl, and unsurprisingly, the actress's pre-game day style was anything but casual. 

For the occasion, Vanessa slipped on a skintight black jumpsuit by Saint Laurent with a crisscrossing halter neckline that featured a triangular cutout at her midriff, as well as a gold brooch detail that matched her hoops, the stack of bracelets on her wrists, and the band of her new engagement ring. She finished off her accessories with a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos, and pulled her dark hair back into a sleek bun. Vanessa's long, almond-shaped nails were painted a taupe shade, while her makeup consisted of a bronzy contour, nude lips, and winged eyeliner. 

"Sliving 💕," Hudgens captioned a slideshow of snapshots from the event on her Instagram grid — one of which included a photo of the High School Musical alum posing alongside Paris Hilton, who was dressed in a custom pink-sequined cheerleader uniform, pigtails, and thigh-high boots.

Earlier this week, Vanessa confirmed that she was engaged to her MLB player boyfriend by posting photos of her stunning diamond ring on Instagram. In her photo dump captioned, "YES. We couldn't be happier," Vanessa shared a snapshot of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (with the actress flipping her ring finger at the camera), and in the next image, she offered a closer look at the oval-shaped sparkler. 

Related Articles
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Wore a Leather Jacket as a Skirt to the 2023 BRIT Awards
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Took a Tumble in a Pair of Sky-High Stuart Weitzman Stilettos
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her Plunging Cutout Bodysuit With Pants That Included Even More Cutouts
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Valentine's Day Early With Sheer Lace Lingerie
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Big Blazer With No Pants at Jonathan Simkhai
Emily Ratajkowski Eric Andre
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Look Pretty Happy Together in These New Photos
Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest
Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck
Jennifer Lopez white outfit dance studio
Jennifer Lopez Elevated Athleisure by Pairing Tattered Sweatpants With a Turtleneck
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Supersized Curls Are Giving Major Disco Queen Energy
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Confirmed Her Engagement to Cole Tucker with Photos of Her Ring
NEWS: Vanessa Hudgens Wore the Controversial â Very Comfortable â Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Controversial — and Very Comfortable — Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Kim Kardashian barbiecore set SKIMS pop up
Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Bubblegum Pink Three-Piece Set
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Went Makeup-Free While Wearing a Metallic Pink Upside-Down Bikini
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson's Backless Red Carpet LBD Had a Sexy Hip-Baring Cutout
Catherine Zeta-Jones Cheetah Dress âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" Los Angeles Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones Got Wild on the Red Carpet in an Animal Print Strapless Gown
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués