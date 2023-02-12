Vanessa Hudgens's Halter-Neck Jumpsuit Featured a Major Midriff-Baring Cutout

Last night, a newly-engaged Vanessa Hudgens and her fiancé Cole Tucker stepped out for the One Party by Uber in Phoenix ahead of tonight's Super Bowl, and unsurprisingly, the actress's pre-game day style was anything but casual.



For the occasion, Vanessa slipped on a skintight black jumpsuit by Saint Laurent with a crisscrossing halter neckline that featured a triangular cutout at her midriff, as well as a gold brooch detail that matched her hoops, the stack of bracelets on her wrists, and the band of her new engagement ring. She finished off her accessories with a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos, and pulled her dark hair back into a sleek bun. Vanessa's long, almond-shaped nails were painted a taupe shade, while her makeup consisted of a bronzy contour, nude lips, and winged eyeliner.

"Sliving 💕," Hudgens captioned a slideshow of snapshots from the event on her Instagram grid — one of which included a photo of the High School Musical alum posing alongside Paris Hilton, who was dressed in a custom pink-sequined cheerleader uniform, pigtails, and thigh-high boots.

Earlier this week, Vanessa confirmed that she was engaged to her MLB player boyfriend by posting photos of her stunning diamond ring on Instagram. In her photo dump captioned, "YES. We couldn't be happier," Vanessa shared a snapshot of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (with the actress flipping her ring finger at the camera), and in the next image, she offered a closer look at the oval-shaped sparkler.