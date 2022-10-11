Vanessa Hudgens Matched Bright Green Eyeshadow to a Pair of Holographic Knee-High Boots

While Vanessa Hudgens certainly knows a thing or two about rocking an LBD, the actress’s latest look completely elevated the wardrobe staple with matching details in a hue perfect for spooky season.

On Monday, Hudgens shared a series of photos on Instagram showing a behind-the-scenes look at a recent launch party for her new canned margarita with Thomas Ashbourne. Reaching for a skin-tight black halter midi dress as her base, the actress added some flair to the ensemble by coordinating a swipe of neon green eyeshadow with a pair of statement-making holographic green Alexandre Vauthier knee-high boots.

Getty Images

A smattering of silver rings, simple drop earrings, and (of course) a green can of Margalicious Margarita completed Vanessa’s look, and she wore her hair slicked into a bun with a middle part. Aside from stunning on her own, Hudgens also posed alongside some of her A-list attendees such as Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson, and her boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker.

“@thomasashbourne nights are always my favorite 💚🥂 swipe if ya feelin jazzy,” she captioned the post.

Vanessa’s green-themed post comes as she’s already spent the first few weeks of October gearing up for Halloween. In addition to sharing snaps of her dog Darla in an adorable costume and posting throwback photos from Halloween's past, the actress also celebrated the start of the month with a bit of sexy costume inspo.



“HAPPY OCTOBER 1sttttt🎃💀👻🖤🖤🖤 swipe for a laugh 😉,” she captioned a photo dump of her and a friend posing in all-black minidresses, knee-high stockings, and lace veils.

