Vanessa Hudgens's Springy, All-White Golf Outfit Just Convinced Us to Book a Tee Time

Vanessa Hudgens’s Gabriella Montez may have ditched the putting greens in favor of a lifeguard’s chair in High School Musical 2, but the actress’s latest Instagram post just gave Troy Bolton — in all of his “Bet On It” glory — a run for his money.

Over the weekend, Hudgens shared a pair of photos with her 48.9 million Instagram followers detailing a day spent playing a round of golf in front of a scenic mountain landscape. While the setting (which bared an uncanny resemblance to the movie’s Lava Spring Country Club) was certainly impressive on its own, we couldn’t stop obsessing over the actress’s adorably sporty outfit, consisting of a sleeveless white collared shirt paired with a matching white micro-mini tennis skirt.

Coordinating all-white accessories of tennis shoes, scrunched-up ankle socks, a golf glove, and a visor completed Vanessa’s look, and she added a touch of bling by throwing on a pair of chunky gold hoops and a matching gold cuff bracelet. The star wore her hair up in a messy bun during the outing, and she opted for a low-key glam with a pink lip.

“Golf but make it fashion,” she captioned the snaps.

getty images

Hudgens’s post came just days after she sported something much more glam when hosting the Oscars red carpet for the second year in a row. The A-lister showcased the look in a separate Instagram video shared shortly after the ceremony, which showed her driving a golf cart in a black velvet gown complete with pearl pocket details and a white neckline. Oversized diamond drop earrings and a diamond necklace accessorized the dress, and she wore her brown hair pulled up into a tight bun complete with a simple black ribbon.