Vanessa Hudgens's Springy, All-White Golf Outfit Just Convinced Us to Book a Tee Time

It’s giving “Bet On It.”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 @ 03:32PM
Vanessa hudgens golf outfit
Photo:

Instagram/vanessa hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens’s Gabriella Montez may have ditched the putting greens in favor of a lifeguard’s chair in High School Musical 2, but the actress’s latest Instagram post just gave Troy Bolton — in all of his “Bet On It” glory — a run for his money. 

Over the weekend, Hudgens shared a pair of photos with her 48.9 million Instagram followers detailing a day spent playing a round of golf in front of a scenic mountain landscape. While the setting (which bared an uncanny resemblance to the movie’s Lava Spring Country Club) was certainly impressive on its own, we couldn’t stop obsessing over the actress’s adorably sporty outfit, consisting of a sleeveless white collared shirt paired with a matching white micro-mini tennis skirt.

Coordinating all-white accessories of tennis shoes, scrunched-up ankle socks, a golf glove, and a visor completed Vanessa’s look, and she added a touch of bling by throwing on a pair of chunky gold hoops and a matching gold cuff bracelet. The star wore her hair up in a messy bun during the outing, and she opted for a low-key glam with a pink lip.

“Golf but make it fashion,” she captioned the snaps.

Vanessa Hudgens 2023 oscars

getty images

Hudgens’s post came just days after she sported something much more glam when hosting the Oscars red carpet for the second year in a row. The A-lister showcased the look in a separate Instagram video shared shortly after the ceremony, which showed her driving a golf cart in a black velvet gown complete with pearl pocket details and a white neckline. Oversized diamond drop earrings and a diamond necklace accessorized the dress, and she wore her brown hair pulled up into a tight bun complete with a simple black ribbon.

Related Articles
vanessa-hudgens-met-gala 2022
Vanessa Hudgens Paired the Glitziest Crop Top With the Tiniest Black-and-White Miniskirt
Oscars Best Beauty - Elizabeth Olsen
The Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Selena Gomez Is Back to Wearing Very Good Coats on the Set of 'Only Murders In the Building'
Selena Gomez Is Back to Wearing Very Good Coats on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'
kourtney kardashian instagram blonde hair
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her New Honey Blonde Bob While Dressed Like the Ultimate Groupie
Vanessa Hudgens Hard Rock Hotel opening NYC
Vanessa Hudgens Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Halter-Neck Jumpsuit Featured a Major Midriff-Baring Cutout
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Mirror Photo Paris 2022 Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens's Plunging Rhinestone Top Sparkled Like the Eiffel Tower
Kim Kardashian bodysuit joggers instagram
Kim Kardashian Paired a Plunging Scoop Neck Bodysuit With Hip Bone-Baring Joggers
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Kicked Off Halloween As the White Swan in a Corset Top and Leg Warmers
Vanessa Hudgens 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Vanessa Hudgens Just Brought the Barbiecore Trend to Swimwear With a Scoop-Back One-Piece
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Matched Bright Green Eyeshadow to a Pair of Holographic Knee-High Boots
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Dancing on the Beach in a Breezy Cut-Out Jumpsuit Is All of Us
prince william kate middleton baftas 2023
Kate Middleton Revamped Her 2019 BAFTAs Gown With a Pair of Armpit-Skimming Opera Gloves and Zara Drop Earrings
vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Extended Swimwear Season Into Fall With a Pastel Bustier Bikini
Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Bikini Is Giving Modern-Day 'Baywatch'
Kylie Jenner graphic crop top Instagram
Kylie Jenner's Version of Loungewear Included the Tiniest Graphic Bra Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskirt