Vanessa Hudgens' New Fabletics Collection Is Perfect for Spooky Season

Vanessa Hudgens has clearly found her groove when designing for Fabletics. The actress and singer is back with her second collection for the brand, which launches on Oct. 1, and this time, it's full of pieces you can wear...anywhere. However, when speaking with InStyle, she adds that they’re especially perfect for the days leading up to Halloween.

“I love the transition from summer to fall because it means spooky season is upon us, and I love the color story that comes along with fall," she says over the phone when talking about her inspiration. "It feels very '90s-inspired. I always look back at my favorite fall spooky vibes, and it's like, The Craft. I wanted this to be really personal, and it is exactly that. It's a full collection of lifestyle, of things to wear going out, things to be active in, all within this palette that just falls into the spooky season so perfectly.”

Among the most versatile of the collection? An oversized, faux leather button-down, which is a layer that Hudgens says will come in handy for a variety of fall activities.



“It’s vegan leather, so it's sustainable — be kind to the animals! — and it's just a really cute fit [with the coordinating skirt]. I wanted it to feel like something you could wear out with your girlfriends, or just throw the button-down over your workout outfit when you're heading to the gym. It’s still cool and fashionable, but functional.”



Hudgens' new drop isn't all dark and spooky, though. She recently started experimenting with color in her own wardrobe, so it was only right that she added some brighter into the mix.



“I'm so obsessed with this green, it's my favorite color,” she tells us, referencing the neon options. “I went from only earth tones and gem tones to being like, ‘Give me bright neon green.’ It's iconic. I was just at the Michael Kors Show, and his collection, there were a couple of that beautiful, rich green colors, and I was like, ‘Oop — same thing.’"



However, if you are thinking of Halloween, the actress and singer has you covered. She says she's more into embracing a “specific vibe" while getting dressed than wearing a literal costume, and some of the fuzzy items are perfect for that.

“I feel like my whole wardrobe kind of changes over for spooky season, and I think that the green, fuzzy cardigan is amazing for that. You can wear that with a bunch of leather chokers and tons of silver jewelry — that's a spooky vibe. And the black leather button-down and the skirt or the leggings with the little tank. And, again, leather chokers and silver chains — you've got yourself a spooky vibe.”

Clearly, Hudgens also has some specific accessory suggestions, which she says are always her go-to's for this time of year."

"Spooky season comes around, and I always put on my little black, almost bondage chokers. But, you know, they're fashion!"

Everything in the latest Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics collection ranges from XXS to 4X, with VIP prices starting at $12. You can shop all 13 pieces on fabletics.com.