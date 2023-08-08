Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering

And we're definitely planning on copying her look.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on August 8, 2023 @ 09:49AM
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Photo:

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens traded in the streets of Los Angeles for the wilderness to debut her latest envy-inducing look. On Monday, Hudgens shared a series of snaps with her 50.5 million Instagram followers detailing a day spent hiking in the woods with her fiancé, Cole Tucker — and for the couple's outdoor excursion, Hudgens wore the most impractical outfit that will have you questioning her day’s agenda.

While harnessing the power of golden hour, the pop star basked in the “high altitude” while sporting a white button-down tied at her waist layered over a black halter mididress. Making the hiking trails her personal runway, she teamed the ensemble with even more impractical accessories: a pair of black chunky, platform sandals, a cream handbag, and gold drop earrings. At one point in the post, she and Tucker sat on a rock as they playfully looked behind their shoulders as the scenic foreground took focus.

Vanessa Hudgens Cole Tucker Mountains

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Beauty-wise, her glowing complexion — enhanced by a swipe of rose-colored blush, dark pink lipgloss, and feathered lashes — was amplified by the sun, while her dark brunette hair was tossed into a messy high bun with wispy face-framing bangs.

The engaged couple may rarely give a glimpse at their relationship, but when they do, it'll make you believe in love again — whether it's an impromptu karaoke night or dressing up for Halloween. Recently, Hudgens opened up about her engaged life on the third hour of Today, sharing with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

Vanessa Hudgens cole tucker instagram

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens
