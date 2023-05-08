Vanessa Hudgens and Drew Barrymore Bonded Over Their Love Lives

Drew Barrymore has a knack for getting personal with the celebrity guests on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show (she has recently spoken about nude photos with Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds and perimenopause with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler). So, it's no surprise that her conversation with Vanessa Hudgens took a deep turn, prompting the two to share intel on their love lives.

On Monday's episode (which was taped last week before the writer's strike), the actress turned talk-show host congratulated the High School Musical alum on her recent engagement to MLB player Cole Tucker by kneeling on the ground and embracing her. Hudgens gushed about her fiancé, saying, "He so gets me," but added that she's a bit "lost" when it comes to planning a wedding. "It's hard. Finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope," she told Barrymore. "I really, I'm lost."

Courtesy of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Tucker's thoughts on the matter? "I mean, he just wants to get married to me," Hudgens said. "He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe!'" The soon-to-be newlyweds met during a Zoom meditation class back in 2020 before Hudgens sent a DM to the athlete (tale as old as COVID time). Tucker popped the question in February of this year after more than two years of dating.

Courtesy of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudgens also put Barrymore in the hot seat and asked if she had ever slid into someone's inbox. "So, I haven't been sliding into DMs, but I did get back on my dating app," Barrymore admitted. "And I went on some dates here and there, which felt like a big effort and fun, you know, to follow through. Not that the time spent was an effort, but just to, you know, engage out there in the world not stay home. [I] don't think anything's clicking."

Hudgens reminded Barrymore that it will happen all in due time. "You can't rush it," Hudgens said.