Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy

Vanessa Hudgens is mixing preppy plaid with a super sexy silhouette. In one of her Instagram posts today (she loves her social media), she posed wearing a plaid two-piece set that included a deep-V crop top and a long midi-length skirt. While the colors were muted and soft — think beige and white — the bold shape definitely stole the spotlight.

Instagram/VanessaHudgens

Hudgens wore the set, which included a sweet and prim bow on her torso, with a pair of light-lensed aviators and a bold gold cuff. She had her hair pulled back and smiled in the California sunshine in the images. She finished the look with a pair of clear, PVS sandals with a chunky heel.

"Napa girly," she wrote alongside the snaps. She also added a grape emoji just in case any of her followers was wondering what she had on her ajenda in Northern California.

Last week, Hudgens made another fashion statement with a photo posted to her Stories. Instead of blueberry nails or glazed donut nails or any other sort of culinary mani, she showed off a holographic rainbow paint job. Allure noted that at some angles, the color appeared to be a "lime green shimmer" and in other posts, it leaned more towards "holographic silver or blue."

"Be prepared for a lot of nail content lol," she captioned the images — and, yes, she did deliver with several follow-up shots that showed the colorful mani in the sunshine."

