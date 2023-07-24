Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy

And she wore it with everyone’s favorite controversial shoe.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 05:29PM
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo:

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens is mixing preppy plaid with a super sexy silhouette. In one of her Instagram posts today (she loves her social media), she posed wearing a plaid two-piece set that included a deep-V crop top and a long midi-length skirt. While the colors were muted and soft — think beige and white — the bold shape definitely stole the spotlight. 

Vanessa hudgens IG

Instagram/VanessaHudgens

Hudgens wore the set, which included a sweet and prim bow on her torso, with a pair of light-lensed aviators and a bold gold cuff. She had her hair pulled back and smiled in the California sunshine in the images. She finished the look with a pair of clear, PVS sandals with a chunky heel.

"Napa girly," she wrote alongside the snaps. She also added a grape emoji just in case any of her followers was wondering what she had on her ajenda in Northern California.

Last week, Hudgens made another fashion statement with a photo posted to her Stories. Instead of blueberry nails or glazed donut nails or any other sort of culinary mani, she showed off a holographic rainbow paint jobAllure noted that at some angles, the color appeared to be a "lime green shimmer" and in other posts, it leaned more towards "holographic silver or blue."

"Be prepared for a lot of nail content lol," she captioned the images — and, yes, she did deliver with several follow-up shots that showed the colorful mani in the sunshine."

