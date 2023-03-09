Vanessa Hudgens Paired the Glitziest Crop Top With the Tiniest Black-and-White Miniskirt

Vanessa Hudgens may have been fashionably late to celebrate International Women’s Day, but that didn’t stop her from posting the cutest message (while wearing the cutest outfit) before the clock struck midnight.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a candid, perfectly blurry selfie from the back seat of a car with her 48.8 million Instagram followers in honor of the global holiday. Taking Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” to heart, Hudgens sported the glitziest silver rhinestone-covered cropped tank top in the photo, which she paired with a black-and-white houndstooth micro-miniskirt. A matching houndstooth jacket sat pooled around Vanessa’s waist, and she wore her brunette hair in a high ponytail with a deep side part.

For her glam, Hudgens opted for a rosy complexion, bold brows, a slight cat eyeliner, and a mauve-pink lip. Keeping it casual, the actress threw up the ASL sign for “I love you” in the snap, showing off a black-tipped manicure in the process, and made a kissy face at the camera.

“I’m so late but HAPPY International women’s day to ALL you ✨magical✨women✨ of this world annnd the men who celebrate us🥰❤️💪🏽🙌🏽,” Vanessa captioned the snap.

One special man who likely made the A-lister feel celebrated all day long? Her now-fiancé, Cole Tucker, who recently popped the question in early February. Shortly after the proposal, Vanessa gave her followers an inside look at the festivities that came along with the milestone moment through an Instagram post, which showed the pair embracing on a couch in front of gold “Mr. & Mrs.” balloons.

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

“Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰," Hudgens wrote alongside the snapshot. "Happy Valentine’s Day❤️”