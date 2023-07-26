Vanessa Hudgens Stepped Out Wearing Two Controversial Trends in One Look

Vanessa Hudgens can nonchalantly make a monochrome sweatsuit and clogs ensemble look like the picture of sophistication, so it's no surprise that she would make a go-to pattern of the early aughts and the controversial hairstyle from our childhood look good.

On Tuesday, Vanessa shared a series of snaps detailing her OOTD filled with taboo trends at the Glossy Beauty Pop Panel in Los Angeles. In the Instagram post, the actress debuted a grown-up version of twisted pigtails, which she teamed with a structured white-and-silver chevron printed blazer and matching miniskirt set from MISSONI’s fall/winter 2023 collection. She layered the jacket over a plunging cream-colored crop top, and completed the look with coordinating knee-high stiletto boots and chunky silver hoop earrings.

Vanessa further leaned into the retro aesthetic with her glam, which included two face-framing strands of hair left out of the pigtails, a sparkly pink eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, feathered lashes, and a glossy lip.

“Today at the @glossyco @glossyco_pop panel talking all things @knowbeauty,” she captioned the post.

You can always count on Vanessa to bring a nostalgic angle to her style choices. For instance, remember the time she sported a beloved early 2000s hair accessory? She wore a thick Prada headband with a cut-out halter maxidress. A pair of hoop earrings and pink-tinted sunglasses rounded out her throwback look.