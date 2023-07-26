Vanessa Hudgens Stepped Out Wearing Two Controversial Trends in One Look

The childhood favorites are making a comeback.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 11:29AM
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Photo:

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens can nonchalantly make a monochrome sweatsuit and clogs ensemble look like the picture of sophistication, so it's no surprise that she would make a go-to pattern of the early aughts and the controversial hairstyle from our childhood look good.

On Tuesday, Vanessa shared a series of snaps detailing her OOTD filled with taboo trends at the Glossy Beauty Pop Panel in Los Angeles. In the Instagram post, the actress debuted a grown-up version of twisted pigtails, which she teamed with a structured white-and-silver chevron printed blazer and matching miniskirt set from MISSONI’s fall/winter 2023 collection. She layered the jacket over a plunging cream-colored crop top, and completed the look with coordinating knee-high stiletto boots and chunky silver hoop earrings. 

Vanessa Hudgens Braided Pigtails

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa further leaned into the retro aesthetic with her glam, which included two face-framing strands of hair left out of the pigtails, a sparkly pink eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, feathered lashes, and a glossy lip.

“Today at the @glossyco @glossyco_pop panel talking all things @knowbeauty,” she captioned the post.

vanessa hudgens instagram
vanessa hudgens instagram

You can always count on Vanessa to bring a nostalgic angle to her style choices. For instance, remember the time she sported a beloved early 2000s hair accessory? She wore a thick Prada headband with a cut-out halter maxidress. A pair of hoop earrings and pink-tinted sunglasses rounded out her throwback look.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Shotgun Wedding 2023
Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Head-Turning Looks To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
LOTD-Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’ Shoes Are So Good, but You Probably Missed Them
Eva Longoria LBD at Global Gift Gala
Eva Longoria Had a Midriff-Baring Moment in a Keyhole Cut-Out LBD
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball
Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion
Sydney Sweeney NY Reality Screening
Sydney Sweeney, the Pop Star?
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included Her Sexiest Maternity Looks Yet
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles
Camila Cabello Premios Juventud 2023
Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro Shorts Were Cut So Short, the Pockets Poked Out From Underneath
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Simone Ashley 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Simone Ashley’s R&R Included Not One But Two Trendy Swimsuits
Pregnant Serena Williams OMR
Serena Williams Wore a Maternity Crop Top With a Matching Smocked Maxi Skirt