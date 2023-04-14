Vanessa Hudgens Says Being Engaged to Cole Tucker Has Given Her a "Sense of Security"

Over two months have passed since Cole Tucker officially popped the question to Vanessa Hudgens during a romantic trip to Paris back in February (causing all of our hearts to collectively melt in the process). Now, Hudgens just confirmed that she’s still very much loving the engaged life.

During a recent appearance on the third hour of Today, the actress told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager all about how her engagement led to a refreshed sense of security.

“It feels amazing,” Hudgens gushed on Friday. “It's so funny, I was talking about this with Cole…. People are always like, 'Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?' That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it."

She continued, "And you know what, it actually does. There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

This isn’t the first time that Hudgens has spoken publicly about the engagement, which she and Tucker first confirmed via Instagram post on Feb. 9. Just last month, the actress gave People the inside scoop on how it all went down.

getty images

“I was extremely surprised," she said of the proposal. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out.”

As for when we can expect to see Vanessa make her way down the aisle? Still TBD, but she did reveal that she’s already well into the planning process. “It's a big daunting thing — so much goes into it," she told the publication. "Like Gwen Stefani said, 'This shit is bananas.'”