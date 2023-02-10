Vanessa Hudgens Confirmed Her Engagement to Cole Tucker with Photos of Her Ring

"YES. We couldn’t be happier."

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker
A week after it was reported that Vanessa Hudgens and MLB star Cole Tucker got engaged at the end of 2022, the actress officially confirmed the happy news on Instagram. 

In a slideshow of snapshots from when the proposal initially happened (in Paris!), Vanessa showed off her massive diamond ring that's set on a thin gold band. In the first photo, she flipped her ring finger at the camera, as the couple posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, and in the next image, Vanessa shared a close-up shot of her maroon-manicured hand, which was adorned with the oval-cut sparkler, as well as a stack of other rings on her index finger. 

"YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍," she captioned the sweet post. 

Hudgens and Tucker first began dating in 2020 after the two met on a Zoom group meditation call during the pandemic. "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" Vanessa previously revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I found him, and we started talking." She added, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

The pair were first spotted together holding hands in November 2020, but didn't go Instagram official until Valentine's Day in 2021. That same year, Hudgens and Tucker made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her film Tick...Tick..Boom!  

