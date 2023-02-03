Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Engaged

The two have been linked since 2020.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 11:11AM
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are engaged. After more than two years of dating, the actress and MLB player are getting married, People confirmed.

TMZ initially reported the engagement. According to a source close to the couple, Tucker proposed in late 2022 though not many other details were shared.

The two first sparked romance rumors back in November 2020 when they were spotted together on a date, and later hard launched their relationship on Valentine's Day 2021 with a sweet Instagram post of the two kissing. In January, Hudgens posted a snap of the two looking into each other's eyes writing, "I'll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰"

In 2021, Hudgens opened up about Tucker during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she said. “I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.”

Hudgens was previously dated Austin Butler for nine years until the two called it quits in early 2020.

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend
Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen Responded to Tom Brady's Retirement Post
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher for His Behavior During His Marriage to Demi Moore
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Found Out She Was Pregnant in the Cutest Way
Emily Ratajkowski photo call paris
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Doesn’t Think “Divorce Is a Sad Thing”
Hump Day Different Love Languages
Why Love Languages Are the Keys to Relationship Success
Rita Ora Taika Waititi "Thor" premiere
Rita Ora Just Confirmed That She and Taika Waititi Secretly Got Married Last Year
Oprah Winfrey 1619 project
Oprah Wore Kitten Heels and the Shiniest Suit to the 'The 1619 Project' Premiere
Hilary Duff Matthew Koma 2019 Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala
Hilary Duff Roasted Her Husband Matthew Koma in an Instagram Post for International Spouse Day
Vanessa Hudgens Austin Butler "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Premiere
Vanessa Hudgens Finally Got Some Recognition for Predicting Austin Butler's "Elvis" Role Years Ago
Valentine's Day Tarot Card
Your Valentine's Day Tarot Card Reading Is Here
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 2022 Grammy Awards
Travis Barker's New Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife Kourtney Kardashian
Kit Harrington Rose Leslie Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry Me Premiere
Jennifer Lopez Had "PTSD" Before Marrying Ben Affleck in Vegas
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart