Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are engaged. After more than two years of dating, the actress and MLB player are getting married, People confirmed.

TMZ initially reported the engagement. According to a source close to the couple, Tucker proposed in late 2022 though not many other details were shared.

The two first sparked romance rumors back in November 2020 when they were spotted together on a date, and later hard launched their relationship on Valentine's Day 2021 with a sweet Instagram post of the two kissing. In January, Hudgens posted a snap of the two looking into each other's eyes writing, "I'll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰"

In 2021, Hudgens opened up about Tucker during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she said. “I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.”

Hudgens was previously dated Austin Butler for nine years until the two called it quits in early 2020.