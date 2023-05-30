Vanessa Hudgens Is Summer-Ready In a Bra Top and Maxiskirt Set

What time is it? Summertime.

Published on May 30, 2023 @ 03:05PM
Vanessa Hudgens 2023 Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Technically, summer doesn't officially start until the solstice on June 21, but that hasn't stopped celebrities from already kicking off the season with their warm-weather wardrobes and Memorial Day weekend posts. Vanessa Hudgens was among the stars to prematurely usher in the changing of the seasons this weekend by posting two summer-ready Instagrams.

On Monday, Hudgens shared a couple selfies of that captured her lounging on a giant gray outdoor sofa next to an expansive pool overlooking the Los Angeles skyline while wearing a teal green and blue bra top with ruffled straps and a matching maxiskirt from Rhode. She accessorized the vibrant summer-ready two piece with gold hoops and matching layered necklaces, though she followed (almost) every homeowner's cardinal rule and ditched her shoes while resting on the couch. Her dark hair was slicked back into a super-tight bun. In the first slide, Hudgens posed on stomach alongside some oversized pillows. In the next snap, she laid on her back with her small white dog cuddled into the nook in her arm.

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram Couch Ad

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

"Cozyyyy. So obsessed with my new @vetsak outdoor sofa," she captioned the post. "You can move it around, swap the covers, move it inside, configure it any way you want. And to top it off - they’re washable and can also be left outside year-round."

And if that didn't sell you on the outdoor piece of furniture, Hudgens offered her followers a special 10% discount code.

Hudgens continued the celebration on Tuesday with a beach day. She posted a video to her Instagram, which documented her sipping on a cold beverage while wearing a blue, green, purple, and white floral underwire swimsuit top. She added dainty gold necklaces, matching stud earrings, and black visor sunglasses. She wore her hair styled in natural curls, and her glam included a peachy lip.

"Happy summer ☀️," she captioned the post.

