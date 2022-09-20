Vanessa Hudgens Looked Ready for a 'TRL' Appearance in a Baggy Skirt and Tube Top

During New York Fashion Week, superstar tastemaker June Ambrose teamed up with Puma for a collection of athleisure pieces that looked perfect for just about every Y2K music video that she worked on. And Vanessa Hudgens seemed to take that note of nostalgia to heart, because her latest outfit looks like it was pulled from a June Ambrose and Hype Williams collaboration. During an event with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits and Fleishigs Magazine at the Wall St. Grill in New York City, Hudgens wore a two-piece coordinating black set that combined a simple and sleek tube top with a loose, ruched and gathered skirt that looked every bit like something Lisa Left Eye Lopes and her TLC sisters would have worn for a performance.

Hudgens finished her look with oversized, chunky platform boots and a statement necklace as well as a pair of twisted pigtails — another signature of just about every over-the-top '00s music video to hit the TRL charts. While Hudgens is no stranger to the golden era of music videos (never forget her bop "Come Back to Me," which cemented her moniker "Baby V" into everyone's brains), fans are more accustomed to seeing her in airy macramé and butterfly-print chiffon than all-black everything.

The event, which comes from the company that also brought Sarah Jessica Parker's canned cosmo, The Perfect Cosmo, to the masses, is just the latest in a very busy week for Hudgens. She recently had the honor of posing for Nylon's September issue and in news that will warm just about every Disney fan's heart, rumors are circulating that say she could be back for High School Musical 4. TV Line reports that it's not out of the question — and Hudgens's visit to her old stomping grounds a few weeks ago didn't help matters.



“Corbin [Bleu] had such a good time this season, he said, ‘If you ever want me to come back, just know this has been so much fun,'” High School Musical: The Musical: The Series showrunner Tim Federle told TVLine. “So, that sort of inspired me to think, ‘What if our kids went back to school and had to be extras in a movie?’ Our show is so absurdly meta, it’s just going to turn into Inception one day. We’re really excited.”