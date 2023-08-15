Celebrity Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore Timeless Chanel Slingbacks, and This $42 Pair Looks Nearly Identical Reviewers call them “chic and comfortable.” By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 @ 02:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: @vanessahudgens Instagram I always turn to my favorite celebrities when I’m in search of style inspiration; and at this point, my shopping cart practically mirrors Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram feed. The multihyphenate uses her socials as her personal runway, whether she's sunbathing in a string bikini, stepping out in a matching mini-skirt set, or hiking in impractical yet stylish platform sandals. Speaking of her footwear choices, Hudgens’ most recent post features the ever-so-timeless Chanel slingback heels. And, in an effort to replicate her look sans a celeb-sized budget, I found a pair that looks nearly identical for just $42 at Amazon. The Micifa slingback heels have the same low-profile silhouette as the Chanel style, complete with a thin ankle strap. They’re available in 12 colorways, including metallic finishes and plaid patterns; but, to get Hudgens’ look, opt for the versatile beige pair with contrasting black toes. Thanks to the shoes’ classic design, they can elevate practically any outfit, whether you’re pairing them with a dress or casual jeans — Hudgens even wore the style to a baseball game. Not only are the heels incredibly chic, but they’re easy to wear, too; they’re built with cushioned insoles, elastic straps, and rubber soles for added comfort, support, and durability. Micifa Slingback Heels Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 Hudgens isn’t the only fan of the slingback style; the Micifa pair has a near-perfect overall rating from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said they were “pleasantly surprised” by the heels, which are “pretty comfy,” while a second customer compared them to “an expensive pair of shoes.” Another shopper added that the Chanel lookalikes “exceeded [their] expectations” and they “get lots of compliments” when they wear them.” Someone else who had “been wanting the Chanels” said they “ran to buy” this pair instead, and they’re “totally worth it.” Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering Reviewers rave about the slingback’s feel, too. A customer called them “chic and comfortable,” saying that they “can wear them all day” with ease. The same person went on to call the Micifa pair “the best shoes [they’ve] bought” since they can be “styled down if needed,” and they “complete [any] outfit.” Still not sold? Take it from one person who said, “if you’re wondering whether or not to buy the shoes, do it.” Get Hudgens’ look for less with the Micifa slingback heels, and browse through other similar shoe styles at Amazon, below. Tarkwa Round Toe Slingback Heels Amazon Micifa Slingback Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Taylor Swift’s Exact Drawstring Pants Sold Out in Under 24 Hours, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $28 74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 60% Off My Secret to Easy At-Home Manicures Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Gel Nail Kit — and It’s 64% Off