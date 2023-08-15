Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore Timeless Chanel Slingbacks, and This $42 Pair Looks Nearly Identical

I always turn to my favorite celebrities when I’m in search of style inspiration; and at this point, my shopping cart practically mirrors Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram feed. The multihyphenate uses her socials as her personal runway, whether she's sunbathing in a string bikini, stepping out in a matching mini-skirt set, or hiking in impractical yet stylish platform sandals. Speaking of her footwear choices, Hudgens’ most recent post features the ever-so-timeless Chanel slingback heels. And, in an effort to replicate her look sans a celeb-sized budget, I found a pair that looks nearly identical for just $42 at Amazon.

The Micifa slingback heels have the same low-profile silhouette as the Chanel style, complete with a thin ankle strap. They’re available in 12 colorways, including metallic finishes and plaid patterns; but, to get Hudgens’ look, opt for the versatile beige pair with contrasting black toes. Thanks to the shoes’ classic design, they can elevate practically any outfit, whether you’re pairing them with a dress or casual jeans — Hudgens even wore the style to a baseball game. Not only are the heels incredibly chic, but they’re easy to wear, too; they’re built with cushioned insoles, elastic straps, and rubber soles for added comfort, support, and durability.

Micifa Slingback Heels

Amazon

Hudgens isn’t the only fan of the slingback style; the Micifa pair has a near-perfect overall rating from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said they were “pleasantly surprised” by the heels, which are “pretty comfy,” while a second customer compared them to “an expensive pair of shoes.” Another shopper added that the Chanel lookalikes “exceeded [their] expectations” and they “get lots of compliments” when they wear them.” Someone else who had “been wanting the Chanels” said they “ran to buy” this pair instead, and they’re “totally worth it.”

Reviewers rave about the slingback’s feel, too. A customer called them “chic and comfortable,” saying that they “can wear them all day” with ease. The same person went on to call the Micifa pair “the best shoes [they’ve] bought” since they can be “styled down if needed,” and they “complete [any] outfit.” Still not sold? Take it from one person who said, “if you’re wondering whether or not to buy the shoes, do it.”

Get Hudgens’ look for less with the Micifa slingback heels, and browse through other similar shoe styles at Amazon, below.

Tarkwa Round Toe Slingback Heels

Amazon

Micifa Slingback Flats