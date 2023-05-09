1,700+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating — and It’s Only $23

Some call it a Skims lookalike.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

1,7000+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating â and Itâs Only $23
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

It feels like spring just sprung, but we’re already gearing up for summer. Luckily, I’m no foreigner to the heat; I grew up in Southern California where the sun always beats down, and I now live in New York, where the humidity reaches all-time highs. My secret weapon for combating sweaty days? A mini bodycon dress — and Amazon has just the one.

The Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress features a high scoop neckline, thigh-grazing length, and racerback silhouette. The slim-fitting piece looks like it was made for summer with a soft knit material being both stretchy and lightweight — two must-haves for staying comfortable in the heat. The one-piece also comes in 15 colors including taupe, red, and black, and is available in sizes small to extra-large. 

Valiamcep Women's Summer Ribbed Tank Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $25); amazon.com  

I’ve been reaching for similar styles since my teens, making it part of my go-to summer uniform. The sleeveless design allows my skin to breathe, while the overall fit keeps me cool. Not to mention, it’s beyond easy to style: I can slip on a pair of flip flops for the ultimate pool party attire or dress it up with a jean jacket and heels for a Palm Springs dinner. I’ve also come to realize that pieces like the Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress double as evening- and lounge-wear alike; sometimes, I even sleep in my super cozy ribbed dresses. 

Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have had the same pleasurable experiences with the Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress, giving it a perfect rating and calling it “better than [they] ever could’ve imagined.” Better yet, it’s “very flattering in the booty area,” adding a “sexy” touch. One shopper even compares the dress to Skims due to the material’s hugging effect, which shows off your curves and creates the illusion of an hourglass figure.

Valiamcep Women's Summer Ribbed Tank Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $25); amazon.com  

Even pregnant women flock to the ribbed tank dress, saying it’s a great alternative to “traditional maternity clothes.” This way, you can wear it during and after your pregnancy. With extra stretch, the dress may be a bit sheer, but one shopper said that wearing shorts easily solved the problem

If you can’t wait to slide into this lightweight and chic dress, head over to Amazon and snag your favorite color for $23 right now — remember, there are 15 to choose from! You'll undoubtedly be wearing the Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress all summer long. 

Valiamcep Women's Summer Ribbed Tank Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $25); amazon.com  

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Regrowth Serum Act+Acre Amazon Sale
Amazon Shoppers See Hair Growth After Just 1 Week of Using This Often Sold-Out, On-Sale Scalp Serum
Courtney Cox "Frequently Uses" This Anti-Aging tktkt / She's been a fan of Dermalogica since Friends.
Courteney Cox "Frequently Uses" This Anti-Aging Moisturizer From the Brand She's Been a Fan of Since 'Friends'
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Paired an Ultra-Practical Bag With Cuffed Jeans
Related Articles
Petite Amazon Dress Review
I’m 4-Foot-11, and I Finally Found a Flattering Spring Maxi Dress That Fits Me Perfectly
Metallic accessories trend
You’re Going to See Metallic Purses Everywhere This Spring and Summer — Get the Look for Under $40 at Amazon
At-Home Manicures âLook Professionalâ and Last Weeks Thanks to Amazonâs Best-Selling $5 Nail Polish Top Coat
Shoppers Are Blown Away by This Best-Selling, $5 Gel Top Coat That Leaves Nails “Hard and Strong”
$28 Active Wear Set
I’m a Frequent Runner and Gym-Goer, and This $26 Amazon Activewear Set Is One of the Best I Own
Woman in sweatsuit
We Found 8 of the Comfiest 2-Piece Loungewear Sets for Under $50 on Amazon
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Amazon Hidden Designer Outlet
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Chock-Full of Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 73% Off
Amazon Mother's Day Dresses
Amazon Is Overflowing With Mother’s Day Dresses, and We Found the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
Target Shoppers Say This "Amazingly Flattering" Romper-Style Swimsuit Makes Them Feel "So Confident"
Target Shoppers Say This Flattering Romper Swimsuit Makes Them Feel "So Confident"
Woman wearing flats
Over 41,000 Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Amazon Flats Require "Zero Break-In Time"
The Drop Silk Skirt
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and My Favorite Silky Midi Skirt Is Now Just $35
Jennifer Lopez Was Blooming In This Spring-Inspired Blouse
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring 2023’s Trendiest Detail, and I Added a Similar $30 Style to My Amazon Cart
Shoppers Say This Gel Nail Polish Kit Is a "Steal" and "Just Like the Salon" â and It's 50% Off at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say the Results of This 50%-Off Gel Manicure Kit Are “Just Like the Salon”
These Are the Most-Loved Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon
These Are the 10 Most-Loved Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon, Starting at Just $20
Kendall Jenner Met Gala Thong
I Can’t Stop Thinking About Kendall Jenner’s Perfect Black Thong
Shoppers Run 10+ Miles and Nurses Work 12-Hour Shifts In Amazonâs Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 46% Off (Update-1)
Nurses and Distance Runners Are "Amazed" by These Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon