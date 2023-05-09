1,700+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating — and It’s Only $23

It feels like spring just sprung, but we’re already gearing up for summer. Luckily, I’m no foreigner to the heat; I grew up in Southern California where the sun always beats down, and I now live in New York, where the humidity reaches all-time highs. My secret weapon for combating sweaty days? A mini bodycon dress — and Amazon has just the one.

The Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress features a high scoop neckline, thigh-grazing length, and racerback silhouette. The slim-fitting piece looks like it was made for summer with a soft knit material being both stretchy and lightweight — two must-haves for staying comfortable in the heat. The one-piece also comes in 15 colors including taupe, red, and black, and is available in sizes small to extra-large.

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $25); amazon.com

I’ve been reaching for similar styles since my teens, making it part of my go-to summer uniform. The sleeveless design allows my skin to breathe, while the overall fit keeps me cool. Not to mention, it’s beyond easy to style: I can slip on a pair of flip flops for the ultimate pool party attire or dress it up with a jean jacket and heels for a Palm Springs dinner. I’ve also come to realize that pieces like the Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress double as evening- and lounge-wear alike; sometimes, I even sleep in my super cozy ribbed dresses.

Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have had the same pleasurable experiences with the Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress, giving it a perfect rating and calling it “better than [they] ever could’ve imagined.” Better yet, it’s “very flattering in the booty area,” adding a “sexy” touch. One shopper even compares the dress to Skims due to the material’s hugging effect, which shows off your curves and creates the illusion of an hourglass figure.

Even pregnant women flock to the ribbed tank dress, saying it’s a great alternative to “traditional maternity clothes.” This way, you can wear it during and after your pregnancy. With extra stretch, the dress may be a bit sheer, but one shopper said that wearing shorts easily solved the problem.

If you can’t wait to slide into this lightweight and chic dress, head over to Amazon and snag your favorite color for $23 right now — remember, there are 15 to choose from! You'll undoubtedly be wearing the Valiamcep Ribbed Tank Dress all summer long.

