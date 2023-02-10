The Best Valentine’s Day Nail Art To Wear, According to Your Zodiac Sign

By
Published on February 10, 2023
Valentine's Day Nail Art
Getty Images.

We love love, and we love expressing it through our beauty looks. For us, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day nails to match your heartfelt desires is a fun, exciting moment. However, with so many options to choose from, it can also be an overwhelming experience. After all, we want to express the right sentiment through our nails and get it just right.

Fortunately, we can always turn to the stars and ask them to help guide our decision making — nail art included. So, we found the best Valentine's Day nail looks for your zodiac sign — they align perfectly with your love language and personality. Now, you can wear your emotions on your tips as you celebrate this romantic holiday.

Aries

valentine's day nails x zodiac

Instagram @pressedbycharlotte_

It’s important for you to wear nail art that is extra special — particularly one that sets your passionate feelings apart from the rest. The vibrant spirit of these nails will get your fiery vibe going and will give you the confidence boost you need to ask your crush out for a Valentine’s to remember.

Taurus

valentine's day nails taurus

Instagram @alicemcnails

Flaunting glamorous nails with gold charms is an amazing way to show your lover how much you adore them. Being that your planetary ruler is Venus, the extra bling will be a source of affection as it adds extra sparkle to your nail art. 

Gemini

valentine's day nails

Instagram @amyle.nails

Being the most communicative and talkative sign of the zodiac means you’ll wear your feelings on your nails this Valentine’s Day. Putting your emotions out there will be beneficial to your love life and intimate relationships.

Cancer

valentines day nail art

Instagram @naileditbeauty

A sugary and delicate vibe is ideal nail art for your pincers. After all, your heart is pure and refined, which is why you will lust after this candy-inspired look.

Leo

valentine's day nails

Instagram @thehangedit

Since you always want to make a big splash — these sunny nail art designs are the perfect fit for this Valentine’s Day. The array colors with gold accents will remind you how regal your intentions and heart is for others. 

Virgo

valentine's day nails virgo

Instagram @nuka.nails

Never one to go over the top with your nail art or heart, you’ll relish over a simple look.

Libra

valentine's day nails

Instagram @overglowedit

Ombré nails are a great way to create balance in your love life and allow you to always keep your lover close to your heart. In these romantic tones, like soft red and pink, you can awaken feelings deep inside.

Scorpio

valentine's day nails x zodiac

Instagram @nailsbyem_x

Your innate sensual nature won’t be ignored when wearing this nail art. In fact, the kissy lips will remind you how much you want to pucker up and get cozy with your crush this Valentine’s Day.

Sagittarius

valentine's day nails

Instagram @kimkimnails

Every day is a party for you, dear archer. Therefore, you should decorate your nails with fun and exciting adornments. Not only will it make a statement about your exciting love life, but you’ll be reminded to approach your relationships with a cool and breezy attitude.

Capricorn

valentine's day nail art

Instagram @iramshelton

Valentine’s Day always brings out the softer and romantic side to your demeanor, which is why you’ll gladly parade around with these sweet nails.

Aquarius

valentine's day nails zodiac sign

Instagram @bycheznails

You make loving fun, which is all the more reason to adorn your nails with this stylish look. People will chat about your nails, which can lead to more friends and community building — even a possible date — as no one can rock this vibe better than you.

Pisces

valentine's day nail art pisces

Instagram @betina_goldstein

This beautiful nail art reflects your true romantic nature — a splendid and amazing flower set adrift in the sea. Wearing this gorgeous set of nails will help you connect with your heart and spirit on Valentine’s Day. Once you start to love yourself, then the world will soon follow.

