I'm an Astrologer, and These Are the Perfumes Each Zodiac Sign Should Wear on Valentine's Day

Your love and sex horoscope is here, and it’s time for you to strut your stuff. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the cosmic energy is setting the stage for a year of radical self-acceptance and love. The most romantic day of the year might have you feeling like you’re living in your own personal romantic comedy when the planet of love (Venus) and the planet of dreams (Neptune) team up to form a harmonious connection in the sky. Plus, a fiery Moon in Sagittarius will give you the confidence to embrace your sultry side.

Whether you’re spending this special day with a crush or treating yourself to a solo night on the town, you deserve to feel your best. Like clothing and other beauty accessories, wearing the right scent can instantly boost your mood and confidence. And if you’re looking for inspiration in finding your signature scent, the stars have the answers. Everyone has a particular aroma or scent that makes them feel empowered — which is why we’ve paired each zodiac sign with a scent that’ll have you #FeelingYourself.

Keep scrolling to read your 2023 Valentine’s Day horoscope and discover which perfume will make the day all the more magical.

Aries

It’s time to assert yourself, Aries! The Moon in Sagittarius will be bringing a bright sense of optimism to your life on the most romantic day of the year. This Valentine’s Day you’ll be feeling inspired to speak your mind and assert what you want out of life. With this positive flow of energy behind you, it’ll be hard for other people to deny your magnetic attraction and allure. If you’re looking to broaden your horizons this year, look no further than Armani Beauty’s My Way Eau De Parfum. The woodsy notes and floral undertones of this luxurious perfume will have you feeling daring and distinguished as you set out to conquer the world.

Taurus

Valentine's Day will seriously have you feeling yourself this year, Taurus. Your planetary ruler, Venus will be in the perfect position to allow you the chance to spend time with the people closest to you and relax into comfort. And with Neptune’s influence adding some much needed whimsy to your day, it's time to embrace a well earned self-care day by ordering your favorite takeout, pouring yourself a glass of wine, and lighting a new candle. If you’re really looking to spoil yourself, Boy Smells’ Cashmere Kush has the perfect velvety, lush aroma to help set the mood for a perfect night in.

Gemini

Got your head in the clouds, Gemini? Normally you like to keep things practical, but the Venus-Neptune connection on Valentine’s Day will have you dreaming of a happily ever after. You have some big plans for yourself this year, and falling in love might just be one of them. If you’re looking for a perfume to help put luck on your side, 11 11 by Lake & Skye has just what it takes to add a boost of magic to your Valentine’s Day. This bright and effervescent scent will have you oozing confidence, so much so that it’s bound to turn heads when you make your grand entrance and work the room.

Cancer

It's a magical time to find yourself again, Cancer. You’ve been sacrificing a lot for other people lately, and the Venus-Neptune connection on Valentine’s Day is here to remind you that your desires are just as important as others. And with the Moon in Sagittarius adding a bit of fire to your public image, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of. If you’re looking for a perfume that makes a bold statement, Divine Moon by Tory Burch has all the subtle romantic undertones you love while still sitting with your subtle, romantic vibe. This intoxicating scent is the perfect balance of feminine floral notes without being too sweet, with a little something extra to keep everyone guessing.

Leo

Valentine’s Day is feeling steamy for you this year, Leo. Your desire to stand out and make a big impression will be at an all-time high, thanks to the loving Venus-Neptune connection in Pisces; you’ll be seeking out deep conversations and intimate moments like never before. Whether you’re singing karaoke with your friends or flirting your way through downtown, no perfume will have you feeling yourself more than Chanel’s classic Coco Mademoiselle. The sensual and sparkly fragrance will inspire you to embrace your bold side and have a little mischievous fun along the way.

Virgo

Expect bright new beginnings this Valentine’s Day as Neptune and Venus align to shift your perspective on something big. You’ve put in the work time, now it’s time to reap the rewards. As you’re looking towards the future and all of the possibilities it holds, why not embrace your bright new beginnings with a cheerful and fresh fragrance from Boy Smells? Flor De La Virgen is a cosmic compilation of fruit, flowers, and all things botanically beautiful. This transcendent scent will have you feeling the abundance around you, and give you the confidence to seize the day.

Libra

Big changes are coming your way this year, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to make your next move. The Moon in Sagittarius is here to remind you that bucket list items don’t check themselves off your list; you have to make things happen for yourself. If you’re looking for a new signature scent to celebrate yourself, Pink Canyon by Skylar is the perfect unexpected and magical fragrance for you. The bright grapefruit and calming cedar undertones make for an out of this world combination that will leave you feeling energized and optimistic about your next big adventure.

Scorpio

You’re looking to get deep this year, Scorpio. You’ve been quietly working behind the scenes on some big changes in your life for the last few years, and this Valentine’s Day is here to remind you that you deserve a bit of softness in your day today. It’s important that you learn to let people see your more complex side. That’s why we recommend making a statement with Black Orchid by Tom Ford. This dramatic and timeless fragrance boosts rich rum-soaked vanilla flavored scents and warm botanical notes. Bold and audacious, this one isn’t for the faint of heart, which makes it a match made in heaven for you.

Sagittarius

You’re not one to get tied down easily, Sagittarius, but this Valentine’s Day just might sweep you off your feet. With the Moon in your sign, you can expect to feel a lot more sensual and flirtatious, so don’t be afraid to let your hair down and have a bit of fun. And if you need a perfume that will last through a night of dancing and laughter without losing its touch, try reaching for Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ‘62. Rich caramel and intense sandalwood undertones will have you feeling like you’ve been transported to your favorite private beach, no matter where you spend your Valentine’s Day.

Capricorn

2023 is the year of self-love for you, Capricorn. And with Venus and Jupiter in dreamy Pisces this Valentine’s Day, you’re finding it easier to let your imagination run wild. Normally you’re one for careful planning and execution, but even you won’t be able to resist the magic in the air this Valentine’s Day. Since the stars will be aligning in such a favorable way, why not treat yourself to the perfect gift? Cosmic Wood by Tory Burch is a classic scent that adds an instant boost of sophistication and elegance; smoked wood, patchouli, and sage come together to create an alluring androgynous aroma that’s sure to turn heads.

Aquarius

It's your season, Aquarius, and you are embracing your main character's energy this year. Forget playing second fiddle to anyone else, the Moon in Sagittarius on Valentine’s Day is reigniting a passionate spark you thought you’d long lost. It’s never too late to chase a dream, and live for the moment rather than the future. That’s why the best perfume for you this year is Chance Eau Tendre by Chanel. This refreshing, revitalizing, and relaxing aroma marries the sweet scents of jasmine and rose with a whirlwind of exotic fruit undertones. Take a chance on yourself this year, and spoil yourself along the way.

Pisces

You’re the star of the show this year, Pisces! With Venus and Neptune both in your sign on Valentine’s Day, the world is at your fingertips and anything is possible. This is a perfect time to open up your heart and experience new things in your life. If you’ve been looking for a reason to treat yourself to something special, this cosmic alignment is giving you the green light. Make a bold impression while you’re out and about this year with Coconut Cove by Skyler. This perfume is packed with a sugary, warm, and delicate aroma that will have others feeling magnetically attracted to you.

