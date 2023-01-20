The 10 Sexiest Valentine's Day Dresses on Amazon Are All Under $50

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, so now is the time to shop for a fun and flirty outfit. Whether you’re going for dinner or a night out with a partner, family, friends (or just yourself!), you deserve a little something new.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s fashion section is full of sexy Valentine’s Day dresses, and we found the 10 best styles for less than $50, including a few on-theme options (think dresses in gorgeous red and pink hues). So, while you’re counting down the days until it’s socially acceptable to buy all the Valentine’s Day candy on sale on February 15, browse through our favorite date night-approved dresses on Amazon. Plus, if you also want to change up your makeup this year, we have all the celebrity makeup inspiration you need to create the ultimate romantic Valentine’s Day look.

Below, check out our top 10 Valentine’s Day dresses from Amazon to wear now and for years to come.

Shop Under-$50 Valentine’s Day Dresses:

Mansy Backless Wrap Sweater Mini Dress

If you live in an area with cold, winter temperatures in February, a sweater dress for date night is key to staying cozy and looking stylish this Valentine’s Day. This mini knit dress has more than 6,500 five stars for good reason — it’s flattering on a range of body types, thanks to its V-neck cut, waist tie, and wrap-like design. Plus, we love the muted pink hue for Valentine’s Day, but you might need more than one of the 28 total color options.

Romwe Plus-Size Sweetheart Bardot Dress

For a more luxurious date night aesthetic, pair this cocktail-style, off-the-shoulder mini dress with an embellished clutch and a candlelit dinner. Available in sizes 0X through 5X, the polyester and elastane dress has an asymmetrical hem and a sweetheart neckline. Plus, shoppers say it’s comfortable for special occasions, thanks to the dress’ stretchy fabric and ruching.

Uguest Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress

If you love to flaunt fun patterns, this romantic, rose-printed mini dress with more than 7,000 five-star ratings is the perfect option for your Valentine's Day night out. One shopper confirmed the dress has a “flattering fit,” adding that there’s a “small clasp to hold the top together,” ensuring comfort. Pair the dress with your favorite knee-high boots and sheer black tights to complete your chic wintery look.

Romwe Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress

For a style that’s guaranteed to be just as fun to wear as it looks, this tulle, off-the-shoulder mini dress is one of our favorites for a girls’ night out (Galentine’s Day party, anyone?). While the bubblegum pink is a no-brainer for any Valentine’s Day celebration, we can’t help but love this style in all 17 colors. Plus, shoppers say the mesh fabric is not only comfortable, but it’s also both breathable and stretchy.

Floerns Plus-Size Satin Cowl Neck Dress

If a midi length is more your style, this sleeveless, cowl-neck style is super flattering, thanks to its ruching design. Pair the gorgeous satin dress, which is available in sizes L through 4X, with either a closed-toe mule heel or an open-toe slingback heel. And if you’re not feeling the red or apricot pink colors for Valentine’s Day, the dress comes in 46 total colors.

Prettygarden Tie-Waist Knit Cocktail Dress

Labeled as a number one best-seller on Amazon with more than 14,000 total reviews, this Prettygarden tie-waist knit dress is a comfortable choice for any celebration. It’s made from a stretchy, rayon and polyester fabric that’s “just the right thickness,” according to a reviewer. Plus, it’ll look great with almost any type of shoes, from heeled booties to closed-toe pumps.

Lyaner Sleeveless Midi Dress

Another solid midi dress option, this sleeveless number is one of the most chic dresses we found that can be worn for Valentine’s Day and beyond. While this spaghetti strap style might not include enough coverage for colder temperatures, it calls for you to pair it with your favorite leather jacket or long winter coat. You might just feel “really confident” in it, as this shopper did.

Cosonsen V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

If you love mini dresses, this long-sleeve, ruffled style is a customer-favorite. Available in five sizes and 37 colors and patterns, the dress is a fun choice for the holiday of love. Plus, dozens of shoppers have purchased the dress for weddings, so you’ll have an excuse to wear it again. As one reviewer confirmed, the dress “fit amazingly” and “the quality was perfect.”

Poseshe Plus-Size Bodycon Dress

Offering the look of a wrap dress without the hassle of adjusting a belt, this plus-size bodycon screams sexy date night dress. Because of its stretchy polyester and spandex material, the dress will sit comfortably all night long without feeling too tight. Plus, many shoppers can’t help but agree that it’s a top choice to show off your curves.

Anrabess Mini Sweater Dress

If you would rather dress on the warmer side for your night out, this mini dress is one of the best sweater dresses Amazon has to offer. Made from a blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester, the dress has a classic turtleneck style and a chic, body-hugging fit. Plus, a pop of red is definitely the vibe for Valentine’s Day if you want to go bold.

