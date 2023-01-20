The 10 Sexiest Valentine's Day Dresses on Amazon Are All Under $50

Including minis and midis that are perfect for date night.

By Madison Alcedo
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Valentine's Day Dresses
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, so now is the time to shop for a fun and flirty outfit. Whether you’re going for dinner or a night out with a partner, family, friends (or just yourself!), you deserve a little something new. 

Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s fashion section is full of sexy Valentine’s Day dresses, and we found the 10 best styles for less than $50, including a few on-theme options (think dresses in gorgeous red and pink hues). So, while you’re counting down the days until it’s socially acceptable to buy all the Valentine’s Day candy on sale on February 15, browse through our favorite date night-approved dresses on Amazon. Plus, if you also want to change up your makeup this year, we have all the celebrity makeup inspiration you need to create the ultimate romantic Valentine’s Day look. 

Below, check out our top 10 Valentine’s Day dresses from Amazon to wear now and for years to come. 

Shop Under-$50 Valentine’s Day Dresses: 

Mansy Backless Wrap Sweater Mini Dress

If you live in an area with cold, winter temperatures in February, a sweater dress for date night is key to staying cozy and looking stylish this Valentine’s Day. This mini knit dress has more than 6,500 five stars for good reason — it’s flattering on a range of body types, thanks to its V-neck cut, waist tie, and wrap-like design. Plus, we love the muted pink hue for Valentine’s Day, but you might need more than one of the 28 total color options. 

Mansy Women's Sexy Cocktail Batwing Wrap Knit Sweater Mini Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $42 (Originally $51); amazon.com 

Romwe Plus-Size Sweetheart Bardot Dress

For a more luxurious date night aesthetic, pair this cocktail-style, off-the-shoulder mini dress with an embellished clutch and a candlelit dinner. Available in sizes 0X through 5X, the polyester and elastane dress has an asymmetrical hem and a sweetheart neckline. Plus, shoppers say it’s comfortable for special occasions, thanks to the dress’ stretchy fabric and ruching. 

Romwe Women's Plus Size Sexy Front Party Mini Bardot Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$39 (Originally $49); amazon.com 

Uguest Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress

If you love to flaunt fun patterns, this romantic, rose-printed mini dress with more than 7,000 five-star ratings is the perfect option for your Valentine's Day night out. One shopper confirmed the dress has a “flattering fit,” adding that there’s a “small clasp to hold the top together,” ensuring comfort. Pair the dress with your favorite knee-high boots and sheer black tights to complete your chic wintery look. 

UGUEST Women Long Sleeve V Neck Dress, Floral Mini Cocktail Party Wedding Guest Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com 

Romwe Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress 

For a style that’s guaranteed to be just as fun to wear as it looks, this tulle, off-the-shoulder mini dress is one of our favorites for a girls’ night out (Galentine’s Day party, anyone?). While the bubblegum pink is a no-brainer for any Valentine’s Day celebration, we can’t help but love this style in all 17 colors. Plus, shoppers say the mesh fabric is not only comfortable, but it’s also both breathable and stretchy. 

Romwe Women's Romantic Off Shoulder Flounce Long Sleeve Wedding Ruffle Mesh Party Mini Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Floerns Plus-Size Satin Cowl Neck Dress

If a midi length is more your style, this sleeveless, cowl-neck style is super flattering, thanks to its ruching design. Pair the gorgeous satin dress, which is available in sizes L through 4X, with either a closed-toe mule heel or an open-toe slingback heel. And if you’re not feeling the red or apricot pink colors for Valentine’s Day, the dress comes in 46 total colors.

Floerns Women's Plus Size Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Wrap Party Cami Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com 

Prettygarden Tie-Waist Knit Cocktail Dress 

Labeled as a number one best-seller on Amazon with more than 14,000 total reviews, this Prettygarden tie-waist knit dress is a comfortable choice for any celebration. It’s made from a stretchy, rayon and polyester fabric that’s “just the right thickness,” according to a reviewer. Plus, it’ll look great with almost any type of shoes, from heeled booties to closed-toe pumps.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $43); amazon.com 

Lyaner Sleeveless Midi Dress 

Another solid midi dress option, this sleeveless number is one of the most chic dresses we found that can be worn for Valentine’s Day and beyond. While this spaghetti strap style might not include enough coverage for colder temperatures, it calls for you to pair it with your favorite leather jacket or long winter coat. You might just feel “really confident” in it, as this shopper did.

LYANER Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Cosonsen V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

If you love mini dresses, this long-sleeve, ruffled style is a customer-favorite. Available in five sizes and 37 colors and patterns, the dress is a fun choice for the holiday of love. Plus, dozens of shoppers have purchased the dress for weddings, so you’ll have an excuse to wear it again. As one reviewer confirmed, the dress “fit amazingly” and “the quality was perfect.”

Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $46); amazon.com 

Poseshe Plus-Size Bodycon Dress 

Offering the look of a wrap dress without the hassle of adjusting a belt, this plus-size bodycon screams sexy date night dress. Because of its stretchy polyester and spandex material, the dress will sit comfortably all night long without feeling too tight. Plus, many shoppers can’t help but agree that it’s a top choice to show off your curves. 

POSESHE Womens Plus Size Dress Long Sleeve V Neck Wedding Guest Formal Cocktail Sexy Date Bodycon Wrap Dress with Front Slit

Amazon

Shop now: $28–$30 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Anrabess Mini Sweater Dress 

If you would rather dress on the warmer side for your night out, this mini dress is one of the best sweater dresses Amazon has to offer. Made from a blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester, the dress has a classic turtleneck style and a chic, body-hugging fit. Plus, a pop of red is definitely the vibe for Valentine’s Day if you want to go bold. 

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Stretchable Elasticity Slim Sweater Bodycon Mini Sweater Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $47 (Originally $67); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Julianne Moore Uses the Vitamin C Serum as the One Hailey Bieber's Facialist Claims She Uses
Julianne Moore’s Smooth Complexion Is Thanks to This Luxe Vitamin C Serum From an InStyle-Favorite Brand
This Price-Transparent Brand Launched Its Own Version of the Mini Boots That Are Selling Like Hotcakes
These New Shearling Mini Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes
Amazon Rent the Runway designer clothes store
Get Designer Clothes From Kate Spade and Tory Burch for Less Than $130 With This Secret Amazon Style Hack
Related Articles
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets â and Prices Are Up to 45% Off
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Cozy Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets Starting at Just $32
Amazon Rent the Runway designer clothes store
Get Designer Clothes From Kate Spade and Tory Burch for Less Than $130 With This Secret Amazon Style Hack
This Best-Selling Amazon Sweater With Over 4,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now Over Half Off
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
Amazon Joggers
I Own These Amazon Joggers in 5 Colors, and They’re Versatile Enough for Work, Workouts, and Travel
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're $15 Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're Now $15
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Cocktail Attire Wedding Dress Code
What to Wear to a Cocktail Attire Wedding, According to Fashion Stylists
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Cozy clothes from Amazon's The Drop
This Amazon-Famous Fashion Brand Has Tons of Winter-Ready Clothes and Accessories Starting at $31
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Best Tennis Skirts
The 8 Best Tennis Skirts of 2023 to Wear On Or Off the Court
Hailey Bieber simple winter outfit recipe
Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season
This Comfy White Cotton T-Shirt Is My Go-To for Winter Layering
This Comfy White Cotton T-Shirt Is My Go-To for Winter Layering
VOGUEâS WINTER 2023 COVER STAR IS FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Wore a Chartreuse Bell-Sleeved Minidress in the Winter Issue of 'Vogue'