Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears

They're multi-seasonal and elevate every single outfit.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 09:30PM

I’ve worn flats for as long as I can remember; I went through the Mary Janes, loved the Justice slip-ons, and matured into loafers. And even though I’m only 5 feet tall, I still sometimes prefer the low shoe over towering heels. But my love for the style seemingly multiplied when I encountered Vagabond’s Delia Flat.

The Delia square-toe flat is an elevated take on the classic ballet flat; it ditches the round-toe and makes the sweet silhouette appear more professional and chic. Not to mention, the pull tab makes slipping these babies on a breeze, while the soft leather upper keeps them flexible with each step. And of course, I wouldn't be wearing a pair of flats if they weren’t comfortable. These elegant shoes effortlessly mold to my foot and cradle my heels with each step. 

Delia Flat

Nordstrom

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

The shoes’ appearance and comfort make them ideal for all-around wear. No matter the season or occasion, I can count on my Vagabond flats. They pair perfectly with a tea-length dress and dinner, while working just as well with slacks and a day in the office. I’ve also worn the slip-ons for a casual park picnic alongside spring-ready shorts. But get this: layering ankle-grazing socks with these shoes makes for the most stylish winter footwear, and I know from first-hand experience.

No matter where or how I wear my Vagabond flats, I’m also always ready to cash in a boat-load of compliments because people just can’t resist these trend-worthy shoes. Even my colleagues, who are all fashion and shopping editors, can’t get enough of them and consistently ask where I got them. And I’m not the only one who sports Vagabond. 

Big-name celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Brie Larson, and more have all been seen in the brand, and Katie Holmes even went on a full-blown Vagabond shopping spree. Even with an impressive celebrity roster, the brand still keeps its costs moderately priced, offering luxury goods for less.    

I know I just raved about the Delia flat, but Vagabond’s other shoes are just as good; seriously, you’re going to want them all. I already have my sights set on Katie Holmes’ Penny Loafer, while the Tara Leather Boot is looking pretty good, too. So check out some of Vagabond’s further offerings to get the full rundown of the brand — and don’t worry, I listed some low options to keep it in the theme of comfy flats. 

Alex Penny Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Ansie Leather Bootie

Zappos

Shop now: $152 (Originally $200); zappos.com and nordstrom.com

Cosmo 2.0 Platform Tassel Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $200; zappos.com and nordstrom.com

Courtney Platform Sandal

Nordstrom

Shop now: $66 (Originally $130); zappos.com and nordstrom.com

Tara Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $200; zappos.com and nordstrom.com

