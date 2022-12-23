Bored of Your Regular French Manicure? Try V-Tip Nails

The French manicure has cemented its place in the pantheon of iconic nail looks. But even the classics need to be updated once in a while — you know, just to keep things fun and interesting. So if you’re looking for ways to spice it up, try a V-tip.

Aptly named, the V-tip is a simple twist on the classic ‘90s mani where the colored top of the nail is shaped into, you guessed it, a “V” instead of a curved crescent moon. “The V-tip gives [the French mani] an edgier vibe,” celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen tells InStyle.

Achieving this look is pretty simple. Los Angeles-based nail artist Hang Nguyen says all you need is your color of choice and a flat brush. First, you’ll take the polish and use the brush from the bottle to slowly paint on a diagonal line on the nail. Starting at the middle part at the top of the nail, draw that line diagonally towards the center of the outer edge. Repeat on the other side to get that V-shape. She then says to use a flat brush dipped in polish remover to clean it up. Et voila — you’ve got your V-tip.

She also says you can use a foundation sponge or silicone stamper to stamp on both sides to get your V-shape. Queenie adds that you can also use a stencil to trace out the perfect lines to get your V-tip with little margin of error.

But the best part? Just like the French mani, the V-tip can be done in any color combo you choose. Neon, pastel, metallic — mix and match all you want with this super fun nail look. So if this has piqued your interest, you’ve come to the right place.

Below are 12 V-tip nail looks for you to post on your beauty mood boards. Scroll through to find the best one for you.