Beauty Nails Bored of Your Regular French Manicure? Try V-Tip Nails By Audrey Noble Audrey Noble Twitter Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 23, 2022 @ 10:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram @thehangedit The French manicure has cemented its place in the pantheon of iconic nail looks. But even the classics need to be updated once in a while — you know, just to keep things fun and interesting. So if you’re looking for ways to spice it up, try a V-tip. Aptly named, the V-tip is a simple twist on the classic ‘90s mani where the colored top of the nail is shaped into, you guessed it, a “V” instead of a curved crescent moon. “The V-tip gives [the French mani] an edgier vibe,” celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen tells InStyle. Achieving this look is pretty simple. Los Angeles-based nail artist Hang Nguyen says all you need is your color of choice and a flat brush. First, you’ll take the polish and use the brush from the bottle to slowly paint on a diagonal line on the nail. Starting at the middle part at the top of the nail, draw that line diagonally towards the center of the outer edge. Repeat on the other side to get that V-shape. She then says to use a flat brush dipped in polish remover to clean it up. Et voila — you’ve got your V-tip. She also says you can use a foundation sponge or silicone stamper to stamp on both sides to get your V-shape. Queenie adds that you can also use a stencil to trace out the perfect lines to get your V-tip with little margin of error. But the best part? Just like the French mani, the V-tip can be done in any color combo you choose. Neon, pastel, metallic — mix and match all you want with this super fun nail look. So if this has piqued your interest, you’ve come to the right place. Below are 12 V-tip nail looks for you to post on your beauty mood boards. Scroll through to find the best one for you. The Underrated Dark Nail Polish to Try When You're Bored of Black 01 of 12 Blinged Out Instagram @hollyfalconenails Especially for the holidays, Queenie is a fan of adding tiny little rhinestones along the V-tips to make your nails really stand out. 02 of 12 Tonal Colors Instagram @thehangedit Hang likes pairing different shades from the same color family together to get that “V” shape. One of her favorite looks is this one she’s done herself that features one side light brown and the other side a darker brown for a minimal nail look. 03 of 12 Classic White Instagram @nailsbyshannen_ Queenie says you can’t go wrong with the classic white and sheer pink base. Draw on square-shaped nails to really make the V-shape pop. 04 of 12 Bright Pastel Instagram @kazmiraemery Opt for pastel shades for your V-tips. Mix a combo of baby blue, yellow, and pink for something really fun. 05 of 12 Rounded Vs Instagram @baylaurelnails A V-tip doesn’t have to be drawn with straight lines. Opt for rounded edges, like these heart-like tips. 06 of 12 Metallic Shine Instagram @curedbyjae Queenie also likes metallic shades when doing a V-tip nail. This metallic black with a nude base is topped off with a slight shimmer shine and adorned with a jeweled detail for a nice touch. 07 of 12 Groovy Vibes Instagram @cinndyjaynailedit You can’t help but smile at these mesmerizing psychedelic V-tips. Draw on your V-shape with a pastel shade and then dress them up with darker contrasting swirls for a bold nail look. 08 of 12 V-Swirls Instagram @nailsbycaroline_ Another iteration of rounded edges, these swirls make for a fun spin on the V-tip trend. Mix different colors together to make them more dynamic. 09 of 12 Barbiecore All Over Instagram @jeanettecazares1 Adding bright pink V-tips to a deep neon acrylic nail adds dimension and elevates the ever popular Barbiecore color palette. And they’re just so pretty to look at. 10 of 12 Color Blocking Instagram @rubyrachellenails Another favorite V-tip of Queenie’s is color blocking. Pair contrasting colors together, like this vibrant purple as the base and a classic glossy black for the tip for a nail look that is guaranteed to get you compliments from anyone who sees it on you. 11 of 12 Black & White Affair Instagram @nail1st.raleigh A black and white combo makes for an elegant and chic look that you can wear for all occasions. This one has a matte finish and minimal geometric shapes drawn to give the look a little something extra. 12 of 12 Going Monochrome Instagram @judys_nails This nail look is just super cool. Dress up a matte black nail base with glossy black V-tips for the ultimate monochromatic mani.