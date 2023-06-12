Uzo Aduba Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Creamsicle-Colored Power Suit

The Orange Is the New Black fam is growing.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Uzo Aduba Tony Awards
Photo:

 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Just hours after Uzo Aduba announced that she and her husband, Robert Sweeting, are expecting their first bundle of joy via Instagram, the actress sported a mom-to-be glow while debuting her burgeoning baby bump on the red carpet at the 76th Tony Awards.

On Sunday, the actress brought a very special plus-one — well technically, a plus-one in the making — to the 2023 Tony Awards. For the event, the actress lovingly cradled her growing belly, which she unveiled in a bright creamsicle-colored, three-piece power suit by Christian Siriano that featured a crisscross underwire bra top and high-waisted pleated trousers teamed with an unbuttoned, oversized double-breasted blazer. Black and white diamond drop earrings, Alexandre Birman heels, and a Judith Leiber clutch purse provided the perfect finishing touches to her chic yet comfortable maternity getup.

Uzo Aduba Tony Awards

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Uzo styled her hair straight with a side part and enhanced her pregnancy glow by swiping on a shimmery eye, feathered lashes, and dark lip liner. 

Joining her for the evening, Robert Sweeting looked dapper as ever in a traditional tuxedo.

Uzo Aduba Tony Awards Husband

Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

Prior to attending Broadway theater's biggest night of the year, the couple announced the news with an Instagram video as she held up a baby onesie and piped, "Tada!"

“What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” she captioned the pregnancy announcement. “I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

She also took the news to her Instagram story, sharing a photo of herself holding the newborn clothing writing, "And baby makes three :)."

Related Articles
Zendaya
Zendaya Just Wore the Perfect Summer Dress Without a Bra
Lupita Nyong'o Tony Awards 2023
Lupita Nyong'o’s Silver Breastplate Almost Distracted from Her Henna Head Design
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Expertly Styled Her Statement Skirt With a Sheer Turtleneck and a Corset Belt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Summer Maxi Dress With Staggeringly High Platform Heels
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Honor at the 2023 French Open
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Didn't Know Her Flip-Flops Broke the Cannes Red Carpet Fashion Rules
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Midriff and Back-Baring Cutout Dress With Space Buns
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a See-Through Fishnet Top Underneath Her Sparkly Pantsuit on the Red Carpet
Apparently, You Can Snag a Look-Alike of Priyanka Chopraâs Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Apparently, You Can Snag a Lookalike of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac Considered Quitting Acting Before Returning to the Theater
Tom Holland The Crowded Room
Tom Holland Is Taking a Break From Acting After Having a "Tough Time"
Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show"
Lindsay Lohan's Plunging, Midriff-Baring Cutout Dress Expertly Showed Off Her Baby Bump
Megan Fox Sports Illustrated
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Sheer Catsuit to a Machine Gun Kelly Concert in Berlin
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's White Latex Romper Is So Tight, It Looks Like It's Painted On Her Body