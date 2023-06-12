Uzo Aduba Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Creamsicle-Colored Power Suit

Just hours after Uzo Aduba announced that she and her husband, Robert Sweeting, are expecting their first bundle of joy via Instagram, the actress sported a mom-to-be glow while debuting her burgeoning baby bump on the red carpet at the 76th Tony Awards.

On Sunday, the actress brought a very special plus-one — well technically, a plus-one in the making — to the 2023 Tony Awards. For the event, the actress lovingly cradled her growing belly, which she unveiled in a bright creamsicle-colored, three-piece power suit by Christian Siriano that featured a crisscross underwire bra top and high-waisted pleated trousers teamed with an unbuttoned, oversized double-breasted blazer. Black and white diamond drop earrings, Alexandre Birman heels, and a Judith Leiber clutch purse provided the perfect finishing touches to her chic yet comfortable maternity getup.

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Uzo styled her hair straight with a side part and enhanced her pregnancy glow by swiping on a shimmery eye, feathered lashes, and dark lip liner.

Joining her for the evening, Robert Sweeting looked dapper as ever in a traditional tuxedo.

Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Images

Prior to attending Broadway theater's biggest night of the year, the couple announced the news with an Instagram video as she held up a baby onesie and piped, "Tada!"

“What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” she captioned the pregnancy announcement. “I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

She also took the news to her Instagram story, sharing a photo of herself holding the newborn clothing writing, "And baby makes three :)."

