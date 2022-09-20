This Wrinkle-Reducing Cream Is So Powerful, Shoppers Over 60 Say They Don’t Look Their Age

Whether you like it or not, aging is inevitable. As we age, we lose collagen, the protein responsible for tighter skin, and our skin begins to sag, crease, and wrinkle. While you can’t reverse this process, there are dozens of products that can help treat fine lines and wrinkles while minimizing the appearance of premature aging.

Fortunately, Amazon is stocked with plenty of skincare products that are formulated with anti-aging benefits — and Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Face Moisturizer is a favorite for shoppers over 60.

This fan-favorite hydrating moisturizer is jam-packed with vitamins A, C, and E that help retain moisture and soothe the skin. It absorbs quickly and starts deeply hydrating the skin instantly. Listed as a recovery cream, it strengthens the skin barrier to firm and restore weary skin while improving fine lines and wrinkles. Not to mention, it has a subtle smell of sandalwood and rose that truly feels comforting when lathered on.

$52

Amazon shoppers love it for normal skin, combination skin, dry skin, and mature skin, as well as its ability to diminish the appearance of fine lines. “I have been using this cream for almost a year now. [It] helps smooth out fine lines on my face. I am almost 70 years old and most tell me my face doesn’t show it,” one shopper shared, while another added, “I am in my late 40s and I was astonished to find that this product does everything it claims,” and says their skin “loves this stuff.”

Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Face Moisturizer isn’t just for wrinkle treatment, but it prevents wrinkles as well. I’ve been testing the product for the last four weeks now, and while I don’t yet have wrinkles, I’ve been impressed with the level of hydration it provides for my dehydrated summer skin without adding shine. And because it’s never too early to start an anti-aging routine, this is a product I’ll be keeping in my rotation for a while.

To combat fine lines and wrinkles as both a treatment and preventive step, look no further than Ursa Major Golden Hour Face Moisturizer. Buy it for $52 on Amazon today.

