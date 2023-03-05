I Got a Chemical Peel for the First Time, and I Relied on This Repairing Moisturizer to Heal My Skin

I got a chemical peel for the first time recently, which was bold considering how jam-packed my social calendar is. I was surprised by how dry, flaky, and irritated my skin was in the days following the peel, as I thought everyone was being dramatic. But, I quickly realized that chemical peels are not to be underestimated and that if you’re not adequately moisturizing, your skin can look even worse.

I have an arsenal of moisturizers in my apartment (perks of the job), but most of them were either too rich, which can actually worsen the dryness, or contained alpha hydroxy acids or retinoids, which are too harsh for sensitive post-peel skin. My esthetician recommended Urban Skin Rx's Even Tone Barrier Repair Ceramide Cream, and I was pleased to find it a perfect fit for my post-peel needs.

This rejuvenating repair cream is a lightweight solution that works to restore the skin's natural moisture barrier, deeply hydrate, and improve the appearance of compromised skin. The star ingredient, ceramides, strengthens and repairs the skin's barrier to prevent moisture loss while also protecting against environmental stressors, ultimately resulting in a more radiant complexion. The cream also features niacinamide, which brightens and evens out texture, as well as vitamin C, which protects against free radical damage and boosts the skin's natural glow.

Plenty of Ulta reviewers love the ceramide-packed cream, too, saying it makes skin look “smooth” and “balanced” while leaving it “super soft.” Other reviewers pointed out that it does not leave a “greasy” feeling on their skin and that it is “light enough” to be applied under foundation. Many attribute the cream's success to its simple but hydrating formula. As one shopper with dry skin wrote: “The smoothing effect was wild, I couldn’t stop running my fingers over my face after I rinsed it in the morning.”

It's been a few weeks since my chemical peel, and I'm pleased to report that my skin is now cherub smooth and has a more even skin tone. Although the experience was uncomfortable, I'm thankful for it as it led me to discover my new favorite moisturizer. So, whether you regularly deal with dry and sensitive skin or recently underwent a chemical peel, Urban Skin Rx's Even Tone Barrier Repair Ceramide Cream could be the answer to your complexion’s problems.