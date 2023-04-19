I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring

It’s available in almost 40 colors.

Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
Published on April 19, 2023

Comfy Spring Skirt
Despite my love for dresses, I don’t really wear skirts. Sure, I’ve been known to throw one on from time to time — I’m even known for turning maxi skirts into strapless dresses — but because of my short torso, wide hips, and large chest, I typically stray from a tucked-in-shirt-and-skirt combo so I don’t end up looking, well, squat. I remain hopeful, though, and keep trying skirts in the event they’ll come through in the clutch. And, to my surprise, one did.

The Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Skirt is the first one I’ve slipped into in years that actually made me feel good. It stands to reason, then, that it has a staggering 60,500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, making it the best-selling women’s skirt on the site. The kicky, flared silhouette in a soft, stretch waffle knit is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. I personally love the wide waistband, which sits comfortably across my waist and hips, while the feminine flared fit elongates and shows off my legs. The fabric is somehow substantial yet lightweight, which I think is due to its shorter length. It’s available from XS to 2XL; I own it in a size large, which is perfect for my curvy frame.

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

Hundreds of shoppers rave that the skirt is “soft, comfortable, and stylish” and mention that the flared silhouette is “super versatile,” and I absolutely agree. I already own it in black, and am envisioning the almost 40 different colors, including lilac, rose, light blue and polka dot prints, in a variety of warm-weather outfits. Every single color is begging for a slim tank or tee, a leather jacket, and some ankle boots throughout the spring. Plus, shoppers also say it’s a great work skirt. A high school teacher looking for a “simple, black, skirt without any luck” said the Urban CoCo skirt was a perfect match: “It looks fitted and flattering without being uncomfortable… I feel slightly dressed up, professional, feminine, and comfortable,” they wrote.

A handful of reviewers point out that the skirt is on the shorter side and recommend pairing it with shorts underneath or sizing up for a better fit. I can attest that it is short, but petite-friendly — I clock in just under five feet tall and the skirt covers my butt with room to spare. You can also find a slightly longer-length version for $17 in the same listing.

My only problem is how I’m going to fit about 30 different skirts into my closet — but I’m up for the challenge, especially since the Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Skater Skirt is only $16 at Amazon.

