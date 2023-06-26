Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off

While many of us fantasize about sunny beach days all year long, actually getting yourself there is a whole other story. Of course, you have to land near a body of water, but you also need to find an outfit that makes you feel confident showing off some skin. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of customer-approved swimsuits, and right now, shoppers are especially loving this one piece that’s on sale starting at $25.

The retro-inspired swimsuit has ruching across the torso, which makes shoppers “feel comfortable wearing [it] anywhere.” It also has thick, adjustable straps for a customizable fit, padded cups for bust support, and full-coverage bottoms that’ll stay in place no matter where the day takes you. This one-piece comes in 25 colors and patterns, and it’s available in sizes six through 18.

Shop now: $25 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Depending on whether you prefer wearing pants or dresses, there are plenty of ways to style this swimsuit for a day in the sun. Keep it casual with a pair of denim shorts or wide-leg linen pants, and accessorize with flat flip-flops, a straw sun hat, and a matching woven tote. If you’re more of a cover-up dress person, wear the one-piece with a crochet pullover or a button-down tunic and elevate the look with your favorite platform sandals.

After reading through the swimsuit’s reviews section, it’s pretty clear why more than 11,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer called it the “most flattering one-piece” they’ve ever owned, while a second person said the suit has “good full coverage without looking like a ‘granny’ bathing suit.” Plus, a third reviewer is convinced “you’ll love it,” since the one-piece is “beautiful, comfortable, [and] well made.”

Other shoppers commented on the swimsuit’s supportive fit in the bust area. A reviewer who wears a DDD bra size said the suit makes them “feel supported and covered but not restricted.” Another shopper who has a size 36DDD chest said the one-piece is “flattering everywhere, and there’s no side boob.” And, a third shopper said the swimsuit’s cups “hold the girls in place,” and the one-piece “stays put while playing in the pool.”

Rather than settling for old and uncomfortable swimsuits this summer, treat yourself to a new style that’ll make you look and feel your best, like the Upopby ruched one-piece. Just be sure to grab the bathing suit while it’s still on sale at Amazon.

