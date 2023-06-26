Fashion Clothing Swimwear Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off Reviewers feel comfortable and confident wearing the suit. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon While many of us fantasize about sunny beach days all year long, actually getting yourself there is a whole other story. Of course, you have to land near a body of water, but you also need to find an outfit that makes you feel confident showing off some skin. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of customer-approved swimsuits, and right now, shoppers are especially loving this one piece that’s on sale starting at $25. The retro-inspired swimsuit has ruching across the torso, which makes shoppers “feel comfortable wearing [it] anywhere.” It also has thick, adjustable straps for a customizable fit, padded cups for bust support, and full-coverage bottoms that’ll stay in place no matter where the day takes you. This one-piece comes in 25 colors and patterns, and it’s available in sizes six through 18. Amazon Shop now: $25 (Originally $70); amazon.com Depending on whether you prefer wearing pants or dresses, there are plenty of ways to style this swimsuit for a day in the sun. Keep it casual with a pair of denim shorts or wide-leg linen pants, and accessorize with flat flip-flops, a straw sun hat, and a matching woven tote. If you’re more of a cover-up dress person, wear the one-piece with a crochet pullover or a button-down tunic and elevate the look with your favorite platform sandals. After reading through the swimsuit’s reviews section, it’s pretty clear why more than 11,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer called it the “most flattering one-piece” they’ve ever owned, while a second person said the suit has “good full coverage without looking like a ‘granny’ bathing suit.” Plus, a third reviewer is convinced “you’ll love it,” since the one-piece is “beautiful, comfortable, [and] well made.” Amazon Shop now: $33 (Originally $61); amazon.com Other shoppers commented on the swimsuit’s supportive fit in the bust area. A reviewer who wears a DDD bra size said the suit makes them “feel supported and covered but not restricted.” Another shopper who has a size 36DDD chest said the one-piece is “flattering everywhere, and there’s no side boob.” And, a third shopper said the swimsuit’s cups “hold the girls in place,” and the one-piece “stays put while playing in the pool.” Rather than settling for old and uncomfortable swimsuits this summer, treat yourself to a new style that’ll make you look and feel your best, like the Upopby ruched one-piece. Just be sure to grab the bathing suit while it’s still on sale at Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $33 (Originally $61); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Praise This Now-$8 Body Lotion for Flattening Scars and "Smoothing Out Wrinkles" Hurry! Spanx's Double Discounts on Oprah’s Favorite Pants, Jennifer Garner’s Leggings, and More Ends Tonight Margot Robbie Wore the Risky Summer Shoe That Kate Middleton Is a Fan Of, Too