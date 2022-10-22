When the fall weather finally descended upon New York City, I went to do my seasonal wardrobe swap and realized I’m shockingly unprepared for the colder weather. Most of the time, I try to find ways to make summer clothes last into the winter. It doesn’t make too much sense, and I spend the season feeling pretty cold. This is how I ended up with my first shacket, Universal Standard’s Classic Utility Jacket in black size S (14-16).

I wasn’t sure if the Utility Jacket was really my style, but once I took the belt off I knew this was a wardrobe staple. For the next month or two since its arrival, I have worn it everywhere nonstop — under a light jacket for extra warmth, as my top layer for barely-nippy days, on top of a dressed-up outfit to make it more casual, and probably 100 other ways.

You know when something is so good you can’t possibly gatekeep the joy you’re experiencing? Well, that’s how I felt about this piece — so I asked four other members of my team to try Universal Standard’s Classic Utility Jacket, too. And as you’re about to read, I’m not the only one enamored with this transitional staple.

Image

"I took my Universal Standard Jacket on a two-week trip to Greece, and it was the perfect addition to my travel wardrobe. It wasn’t too heavy and kept me comfortable on walking tours, but it gave me just enough warmth when the sun went down. I opted for wearing it belt-free, but it’s so versatile that I was able to pair it with jeans, leggings, and even a mini skirt."

— Christina Oehler, Beauty and Fashion Editor

Embed image

“I’ve been super into shackets lately, but it’s been hard to find one that I actually like. So when I had the chance to try this Universal Standard Utility Coat, I was so on board; I loved the more-streamlined design, especially because shackets can easily look too bulky. This one did not — and I knew it was the perfect pick right out of the box. The material didn’t feel too stiff, and I love the removable belt and the large pockets that are roomy enough to hold my essentials. (I’m a sucker for coats with many pockets.) I wore it over a long-sleeve shirt during a recent apple orchard trip, and it immediately dressed up the otherwise simple base pieces. The styling options are endless with this shacket, which is exactly what I’m going for with the staples I’m adding to my rotation. TL;DR? This one’s worth it.”

— Eva Thomas, Senior Writer Beauty and Fashion

“The perfect jacket for fall layering, this piece is warm enough to wear outdoors, but still lightweight enough to throw on top of a tee when inside. It's made of a thick, denim-like cotton material that has softened after a few washes; the feel adds to the jacket's overall boxy structure. I wore mine buttoned-up and belted, which nicely defined my waist, and paired it with a turtleneck, skinny leather pants, and combat boots to fully lean into the rugged-utility aesthetic.”

— Zarah Kavarana, Beauty and Fashion Editor

Image

“The Universal Standard Jacket has become one of my favorite pieces for transitioning summer staples into fall. I add this shacket over my favorite, more shapeless dresses (the only thing you’ll find me in during summer months) — not just for added warmth, but because the belt cinches the waist, giving me more figure than the dress itself can offer. I have this jacket in black, and while I’m loving it over my dresses, I’m really looking forward to styling it with a monochromatic mini skirt and my favorite heeled boots.”

— Kaelin Dodge, Beauty Writer